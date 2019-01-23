Gunfire strikes Little Rock home with mother and 4 children inside, police say; no injuries reported

A gunman fired several shots in a Little Rock neighborhood Wednesday morning, striking a home with a mother and her four kids inside, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Southmont Drive.

According to the report, the mother heard a vehicle speed off followed by at least five shots, including some that hit the side of her house.

She told her four children, who were all between the ages of 7 and 11, to get on the floor while she called 911, the report said. No one was injured in the gunfire, according to the report.

Responding officers were investigating three shell casings along the curb and another report of gunfire nearby, according to the report. Police said they found that a bullet struck the home, but did not find an exit point.

Police made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the suspected gunman.