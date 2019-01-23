Ignore full-rent letter, Newport tenants told

A company that manages government-subsidized housing in Newport on Monday rescinded its call for residents to pay their full rents for the duration of the federal government shutdown.

"Please disregard the letter you received on 1/15/2019," a letter given to residents read. "Please make your normal payment. The government shutdown is not your fault or our fault."

The letter goes on to remind tenants that the complex is funded through "the U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, and your president."

Last week, Tri-State Management, a Monticello-based company, sent letters to residents at the 42-household Kenmont Apartments telling them that beginning Feb. 1, they'd be responsible for their full rents until the government reopens. The complex is a part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.

Reached by phone Tuesday, representatives for Tri-State Management declined to comment.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, whose congressional district includes Newport, said in a statement issued Tuesday that property managers or homeowners in the district can contact his office for help to avoid similar situations.

"I am happy to learn that folks in Newport will not be evicted from their homes or face uncertainty in the middle of winter," the statement read.

Tri-State manages at least two other apartment complexes -- in Calico Rock and Lake Village -- with 54 total households, according to data from national housing advocates.

The USDA program gives rental assistance to low-income people. Arkansas has more than 100 rental assistance complexes funded by the Agriculture Department amounting to about 1,700 households.

The USDA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development provide rental assistance for thousands of Arkansans, and neither department is operating fully during the shutdown.

HUD funds local housing authorities. Officials with several housing authorities said they are preparing for February, when funds run out. Some will dip into reserves to keep public housing operating, while others said they won't be able to pay their portion of rent for Section 8 voucher programs.

This shutdown is the longest in U.S. history. It began in December and has lasted 33 days. It started because President Donald Trump wants funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Democrats say they want to find other ways to provide border security.

The Senate is scheduled for a procedural vote on two measures Thursday that could reopen the government. The first would give $5.7 billion for the border wall and the other would give federal agencies funding through Feb. 8. Procedural votes determine whether senators will debate the bills.

Sara Lasure, a spokeswoman with U.S. Sen. John Boozman's office, sent a written statement about the pending vote that said the Republican from Rogers was reviewing Trump's proposal.

"Senator Boozman is actively reviewing text of President Trump's proposal that became available Monday night and is committed to working with his colleagues to find a resolution that reopens the government," the statement read in full.

A spokesman from U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton's office declined to comment, saying the Republican from Dardanelle was still reviewing the proposals.

The letter that Tri-State sent Monday said: "So far they have not agreed on continuing our government resolution to run various programs. It is totally left up to our government. Again, this is not your fault or ours."

Residents of a USDA-subsidized complex in Alma had a similar experience last week when they got letters from their landlord, Annette Cowen, saying they needed to pay their full rents by Jan. 20. Cowen manages 49 other complexes in Arkansas and said in a previous interview that all of her tenants got two notices.

"Due to the shutdown of the federal government, your rental assistance portion of your rent is not being paid," the first notice read in part. "Until the government opens again, you are responsible for ALL of your rental amount. Your complex is not in the business of furnishing free rent."

After calls to legislators and calls to the USDA by tenants and others, as well as media attention, the landlord sent another notice Jan. 16 saying the government payments would continue through February.

The notice credited tenants for reaching out to congressmen.

"Thank you for the help! Your voice does matter! Hopefully our government will open back up soon and our lives will be back to normal," the new release read.

A Section on 01/23/2019