Israel touts successful test of missile interceptor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Division plant in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Israel said Tuesday that it has successfully tested the Arrow-3 interceptor, the country's advanced missile defense system capable of defending against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere. (Tomer Appelbaum/Pool Photo via AP)

JERUSALEM -- Israel said Tuesday that it has successfully tested the country's advanced missile-defense system capable of defending against long-range ballistic missile threats.

The announcement came on the same day that Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian militant and wounded four others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured an Israeli aerospace facility after the missile-defense test and leveled a warning just days after Israel struck Iranian military targets in neighboring Syria.

"Our enemies who seek to destroy us should know that Israel's clenched fist will reach all those who wish ill upon us and we will settle accounts with them," Netanyahu said.

The Defense Ministry said the successful test of the Arrow-3 interceptor is "a major milestone" in Israel's ability to defend itself "against current and future threats in the region." It comes a couple of days after Israel thwarted an Iranian missile attack.

Tensions are mounting between Israel and Iran along Israel's northern border with Syria. Israel is concerned about Iran establishing military bases in Syria as the eight-year civil war there winds down.

On Monday, Israel claimed responsibility for a series of air raids against Iranian military targets near the Syrian capital, Damascus, hours after Israel intercepted a missile launched by Iranian forces at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. The missile launch followed a rare Israeli daytime attack on Syria on Sunday near the Damascus airport.

Arrow-3, which intercepts missiles outside the atmosphere, is part of the multilayered system Israel is developing to defend against both short- and midrange rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran's long-range missiles. It includes Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the Arrow-2 systems.

Arrow-3 was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and U.S. aviation giant Boeing and became operational in January 2017.

Israel has already deployed Arrow to counter Syrian missiles.

Israel's conventional defenses were cited in the killing of a Palestinian militant on the border of the Gaza Strip near the Mediterranean coast.

The Israeli military said that an Israeli officer was lightly wounded after a bullet hit his helmet "during a riot in the southern Gaza Strip," and that Israeli tanks struck a Hamas militant position in response.

The Gaza health ministry confirmed that a 24-year-old man was killed and four others were injured, one seriously, in the shelling.

The man, Mahmoud al-Nabahin, was a member of Hamas' armed wing known as the Qassam Brigades, the group said in a statement.

A senior Israeli official said that Netanyahu has since decided to halt today's planned transfer of $15 million in Qatari funds for Hamas to pay salaries for civil servants. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Netanyahu has previously stipulated that the cash injection was contingent upon calm along the Gaza border.

For months, Hamas has held weekly protests along several sections of the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence, driven largely by economic hardship linked to the 11-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.

Qatar, a go-between for Hamas and Israel, is trying to mitigate the crisis in Gaza and consequently quieting the protests to prevent an all-out war between Gaza militants and Israel.

Since the protests started in March, more than 185 Palestinians have been killed in the demonstrations. An Israeli soldier was shot dead in July by a Gaza sniper.

Photo by AP/TOMER APPELBAUM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours the aerospace facility that produces the Arrow-3 interceptor missile Tuesday after announcing a successful test of the advanced missile-defense system.

