King Elementary in LR closed for repairs to boiler

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in the Little Rock School District will be closed to students today to allow for repairs to be made to the school's boiler system.

Today will be an "Alternate Method of Instruction Day" for pupils, meaning that the children will not have to make up the missed school day at a later date.

Pupils are directed to complete assignments that have been previously sent home by teachers. The students are expected to access materials and complete those assignments. The assignments will be turned in to teachers when the children return to school.

More information can be found pertaining to the alternate-method instruction initiative on the Little Rock School District website: LRSD.org.

District leaders will make a decision today about whether the school can be reopened on Thursday.

Metro on 01/23/2019