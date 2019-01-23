Political backbiting

Enough already! The amount of finger-pointing, volleying criticisms, and name-calling has surpassed that of the third grade. Once-honorable institutions have reached their level of incompetence and ineptitude, leaving our country's citizens embarrassed and much the worse for wear. It is a true shame that the road less traveled is the high road.

Political backbiting is the flavor of the day, so much easier than attempting to solve serious issues that plague our way of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

A representative form of democracy by its very nature entrusts those elected to be the voice of their constituents, not special-interest groups or hidden agendas. So much easier perhaps to line one's pockets with 30 pieces of silver than doing the job you were elected to do.

Leave us not forget the fourth estate, a far cry now from Pulitzer, Murrow and Cronkite. Biased opinions have usurped the light that once shined on the dark corners in the inner beltway so we, the people, could see that those we sent were doing our bidding.

ROBERT RAPIER

Bryant

Build bridge, not wall

It's been said that wise men build bridges while fools build walls. The Chinese knew a long time ago that even the Great Wall of China that was built over millennia, under several dynasties, by thousands of slaves could not keep Mongolian armies from crossing over. In fact, Genghis Khan's grandson Kublai Khan ended the Song dynasty and became the emperor of China, ruling from 1260 to 1294.

Drugs are coming in by way of underground tunnels, by cargo on planes, ships and land vehicles through legal ports of entry. And they will keep coming as long as there is demand. The best way to stop illegal entry of drugs or people is to increase border security by more modern technology and more guards, not by a useless wall. Besides, a wall (if it were ever built) would probably destroy fragile wildlife indigenous to that area.

And one more thing. Has anyone, including the president, looked at a map lately? If people running away from violence could cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, people from the south of the border can probably swim to Texas from Mexico.

ROSE GOVAR

Maumelle

Hold on, there's more

The evangelicals are truly embracing the newest of the commandments that they have created to justify their support of t-Rump: "The end justifies the means."

I'm sure that Jesus concurs.

FRED FISHER

Conway

He jumped the gun

President Trump erred in grounding Pelosi's and some lawmakers' trip to Afghanistan and Brussels. He should have waited until they got there, deplaned, then cancel the return trip.

DONNA DAUGHERTY

Gravel Ridge

Blame for shutdown

There are 536 people to blame for the current situation we are in: all the members of Congress and the president.

First, the 535 members of Congress have failed to do their jobs. In fact I believe they have only passed a complete budget four times since 1977; a continuing resolution is not a budget. This could be why the government wastes so much of our tax dollars. It is the job of Congress to pass a budget.

I recently heard two senators make what to me seemed like common-sense solutions to this problem. Sen. Joni Ernst is proposing legislation to force Congress to remain in session on certain dates unless the budget is complete. Sen. Rand Paul has made a similar proposal. The continuing resolution would be automatic for 90 days, but each department's budget would be reduced 1 percent, and if at the end of 90 days a solution was not found it would again trigger an automatic continuing resolution for 90 days with another 1 percent reduction and so and so forth until a budget was passed.

It is a shame that we must force Congress to do its job. It seems to me that the people in Congress want to hold a job, not do a job; they want to run their mouth and do nothing. Why has the immigration question not been solved for 30 years? It requires working together or just working, something these people refuse to do.

MIKE SCOTT

Benton

Majority voted for it

I encourage all my fellow Arkansans to let their state representatives and senators know that we do not support Senate Bill 115 proposed by state Sen. Bob Ballinger. Ballinger's bill would alter the minimum wage increase passed by 68.5 percent of my fellow Arkansas voters.

First, this bill is insulting. He is saying that Arkansans are really too dumb to know what is best for them and we need someone like Senator Ballinger to act in our best interests.

Second and more importantly, this action if passed is dangerous. In our democratic society, we have rule of law. We accept that majority rules. If you don't like how the majority votes, you cannot take your ball and go home as a spoiled brat.

Again, I encourage you to take a look at SB115.

KIRK NETHERTON

Conway

