Little Rock man charged with second-degree murder in 54-year-old's killing, police say

Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a 54-year-old in a Little Rock residence, according to a Wednesday news release.

Authorities said they found Eric Leisman’s body in his residence after responding just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Woodlawn Drive. The victim’s sister called police when she found him dead with “blood on his head and face,” the release states.

Police said they arrested Jordan Garvey, 25, of Little Rock in Leisman’s death.

Leisman’s body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to the release.

Police arrested Garvey about a mile and a half from the home, according to the report. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting but said Garvey was Leisman’s “associate.”

Garvey was set to appear in court Wednesday morning. He faces charges of second-degree murder and misdemeanor theft, according to court records.

Garvey was transported to Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday morning, according to an online jail roster.