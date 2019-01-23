Little Rock reporter, former Miss Arkansas USA to become national correspondent for Court TV

A Little Rock reporter and former deputy prosecutor, Miss Arkansas USA and fiddling champion will be able to add “national correspondent” to her resume.

Chanley Painter, who has been a reporter at KARK since 2016, will leave the station to become a correspondent for Court TV, according to tweets by Painter and news director Austin Kellerman.

“She did it,” Kellerman wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Way to go [Chanley]!”

Court TV is expected to return to television in May, according to the network's website.

Before joining KARK, Painter used her skills as an attorney to bring legal analysis to Little Rock’s NBC and Fox affiliates. Previously, she was crowned Miss Arkansas USA 2009, Arkansas State Old-Time Fiddle Champion and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2001. She also received degrees from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, W.H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and the University of Central Arkansas.