Man shot twice after blackjack game in Little Rock, police say

A 33-year-old man who was shot twice told police the attack began as a fight over a blackjack game at a Little Rock event center, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and spoke to Joe Galburth, who said another person began to fight him after he refused to give up his winnings in a blackjack game at Platinum Rose, 6922 Geyer Springs Road, where he worked, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Galburth said he took a gun from his opponent’s waistband and fired at the person before leaving the facility and taking a vehicle that had the ignition running and keys inside, authorities said. As Galburth drove away, he heard a single gunshot and realized he had been hit by a bullet, the 33-year-old told police.

Galburth said he drove to the hospital, the report states. According to authorities, the man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and forearm and was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The car that Galburth took, a 2008 Honda Acura, was impounded by police, who observed blood on the inside of the vehicle and a single bullet hole on the front passenger door, officers said.

The report did not list Galburth as the owner of the Honda.