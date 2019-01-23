Military transgender ban to go into effect

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday revived President Donald Trump's policy of barring most transgender people from serving in the military.

In a brief, unsigned order, the justices temporarily allowed the ban to go into effect while cases challenging it move forward. The vote was 5-4, with the court's five conservative members in the majority and its four liberal members in dissent.

The court granted stays of two injunctions, issued by U.S. district judges in California and Washington state, both in the 9th Circuit.

The Trump administration had also asked the justices to hear immediate appeals from trial court rulings blocking the policy. The court turned down those requests without comment.

The court's decision clears the way for the Pentagon to bar enlistment by people who have undergone gender transitions. It will also allow the administration to require that military personnel serve as members of their biological gender unless they began a gender transition under rules that were in effect under President Barack Obama's administration.

The Trump administration has sought for more than a year to change the Obama-era rules. The policy, announced on Twitter by Trump and refined by then-Defense Secretary James Mattis, generally prohibits people who identify with a gender different from their biological sex from military service.

Challenges to the policy have had mixed success in the lower courts, which granted the two injunctions stayed on Tuesday. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is expected to rule soon on whether to affirm one of those injunctions.

But on Jan. 4, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia -- the first appeals court to review the policy -- vacated a third injunction. That one was issued by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a federal trial judge in Washington, D.C.

"The government took substantial steps to cure the procedural deficiencies" previously identified by a lower court, the panel said in a short order. "Although the Mattis Plan continues to bar many transgender persons from joining or serving in the military, the record indicates that the plan allows some transgender persons" previously barred to join and serve.

The policy is not a "blanket ban," the court concluded, because "not all transgender persons seek to transition to their preferred gender or have gender dysphoria" -- a discomfort with their birth gender.

The appeals court said its ruling was "not a final determination on the merits." But the ruling handed the administration at least a provisional victory.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco, representing the administration, argued to the Supreme Court that the stays were needed to address nationwide injunctions in federal district courts against the Trump administration's major policy initiatives.

"Such injunctions previously were rare, but in recent years they have become routine," Francisco wrote. "In less than two years, federal courts have issued 25 of them, blocking a wide range of significant policies involving national security, national defense, immigration and domestic issues."

The Supreme Court's rules say it will review a federal trial court's ruling before an appeals court has spoken "only upon a showing that the case is of such imperative public importance as to justify deviation from normal appellate practice and to require immediate determination in this court."

In a separate brief, Francisco wrote, "This case satisfies that standard."

"It involves," he wrote, "an issue of imperative public importance: the authority of the U.S. military to determine who may serve in the nation's armed forces."

Advocates for transgender rights welcomed the court's decision not to hear immediate appeals from trial court rulings blocking the policy.

"In declining to hear these cases, the Supreme Court saw through the administration's contrived efforts to gin up a national crisis," said Jennifer Levi, director of the Transgender Rights Project of GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, a nonprofit organization for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer rights.

"Unfortunately," she added, "the court's stay of the lower courts' preliminary orders means that courageous transgender service members will face discharges while challenges to the ban go forward. The Trump administration's cruel obsession with ridding our military of dedicated and capable service members because they happen to be transgender defies reason and cannot survive legal review."

A 2016 survey estimated that about 1 percent of active duty service members, or about 9,000 men and women, identify as transgender.

LOOKING AT DISCHARGES

Until a few years ago service members could be discharged from the military for being transgender. That changed under the Obama administration.

The military announced in 2016 that transgender people already serving in the military would be allowed to serve openly. And the military set July 1, 2017, as the date when transgender individuals would be allowed to enlist.

But after Trump took office, the administration delayed the enlistment date, saying the issue needed further study.

In late July 2017 the president tweeted that the government would not allow "Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," citing what he called the "tremendous medical costs and disruption" of allowing transgender people to serve openly and receive funding for sex-reassignment surgery.

Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, released a memo the day after the tweet effectively stopping the military from making any changes until a new policy was adopted, and Mattis backed the move.

Groups representing transgender individuals sued. Lawyers for current and prospective members of the military challenging the policy said there was no need to upend the status quo while the case proceeded.

"Transgender people have been serving openly in all branches of the United States military since June 2016, including on active duty in combat zones," their brief said. "Transgender individuals have been permitted to enlist in the military since January 2018."

"The government has presented no evidence that their doing so harms military readiness, effectiveness or lethality," the brief said.

The hundreds of people grandfathered in under the new policy, the brief added, "cannot be squared with the government's claims of urgency to eliminate all other transgender personnel."

In a statement released Tuesday, a Pentagon spokesman said the program was not a complete ban and that transgender troops would be treated with respect and dignity.

"It is critical," Lt. Col. Carla Gleason said, that the Department of Defense "be permitted to implement personnel policies that it determines are necessary to ensure the most lethal and combat-effective fighting force in the world."

The department's "proposed policy," she said, "is based on professional military judgment."

Some veterans groups said the Supreme Court's move will complicate the jobs of military commanders who lead transgender service members.

"Based on earlier policy, they've openly declared themselves transgender, and now we're going to kick them out for being honest, only to possibly see this ban reversed at a future time," said Jon Soltz, an Iraq War veteran who is now chairman of VoteVets.org, a liberal veterans advocacy group.

"The Supreme Court has made it harder for every commander in the military, today," he added. "They're literally going to have to look at some of the best troops we have and kick them out for being honest about who they are."

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Liptak of The New York Times; by Jessica Gresko and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press; and by Robert Barnes, Dan Lamothe and Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post.

A Section on 01/23/2019