Authorities: Northeast Arkansas man charged with attempted murder after shooting 2 people

A Northeast Arkansas man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after Craighead County sheriff's deputies said he fired multiple shots into a vehicle.

A Craighead County district judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge Brandon Tyler Bailey, 23, of Jonesboro with three counts of second-degree attempted murder, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies with the Craighead County sheriff's office said they responded Monday night to a county road in reference to two people being shot inside a vehicle.

A witness inside the car told deputies that he was with a man named Blake Miller and another man that he didn't know, authorities said. The witness said that the three of them went to Bailey’s house.

Some of the group went to speak to Bailey and returned to the car, the witness told authorities. Bailey came outside and started shooting the vehicle they were in, the probable cause affidavit states.

The witness told deputies that Miller fled the scene and wrecked due to a tire being shot, according to the affidavit. After they wrecked, the witness noticed Miller had been shot in the left shoulder and that the passenger in the back seat had been shot in the leg.

The witness said the group could see Bailey in his truck looking for them as they hid, deputies said.

Bailey turned himself in at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and was released the same day after paying a $75,000 bond, according to booking information from the Craighead County jail.