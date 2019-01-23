100 years ago

Jan. 23, 1919

• To prevent further spread of influenza, Dr. J.C. Geiger, senior surgeon in charge of the Public Health Service, has ordered that the street cars and all other public conveyances be properly ventilated. This action was due to the complaints that have been turned in. Dr. Geiger asks that the people aid in this work and thereby assist in the prevention and spread of this disease. The fact that the crisis of this situation was reached last week does not mean that people should relax their precautions, but that they must use all measures necessary to prevent another attack.

50 years ago

Jan. 23, 1969

• The state Senate called on the Un-American Activities Committee of the United States House of Representatives Wednesday to investigate the Arkansas Peace Information Center at Little Rock and went on record as saying "there is substantial reason to believe that this organization is a Communist-front organization." Senator Dan T. Sprick of Little Rock filed a resolution against the group and the Senate adopted it, 31 to 0. The measure (SR 7) was not read in its entirety and several senators said afterward they had not been aware of all that the resolution contained. The Peace Information Center was formed by a group of students opposed to the draft.

25 years ago

Jan. 23, 1994

• Freshman Republican Rep. Tim Hutchinson of Bentonville will have Democratic opposition in the fall if he decides to run for re-election. Berta Seitz, 50, president of the Washington County Democratic Women and a member of the party's county committee, says she'll hold a news conference Tuesday to announce her candidacy for the 3rd District seat held by Hutchinson. Hutchinson won the seat after longtime Rep. John Paul Hammerschmidt, a Republican from Harrison, chose not to run for re-election in 1992.

10 years ago

Jan. 23, 2009

• A tiny Little Rock congregation and a leading Protestant denomination wrangled over a white, concrete-block church building and a 10-year-old van during a hearing before the Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday. New Directions Praise and Worship Center split from the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2005, saying the denomination's demands for money had left it nearly penniless. The denomination and its local jurisdiction -- the Arkansas Annual Conference of the AME Church Inc. -- is appealing a Pulaski County Circuit Court judgment from 2007. The ruling gave New Directions Praise and Worship Center ownership of a 1999 Dodge van and the church structure at 2311 Bailey Road. ... In the case now before the court, the church, formerly known as Sand Hill AME Church, sits on land that was deeded in 1971 by the estate of the late church member Will Bailey to three church trustees -- all of them related by blood or marriage. Members of the church, most of whom are Bailey family members, also helped to pay for and to build the structure in 1981. But attorneys for the Arkansas Annual Conference contend that the founders of the church would want the property to be held in trust for the national body.

