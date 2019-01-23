Police: 5 rob Little Rock Family Dollar, threaten employee

Five people robbed a Little Rock dollar store Saturday and threatened to kill an employee as they took items out of the building, according to a police report.

The robbery happened at around 6:20 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 3500 Baseline Road, according to the Little Rock Police Department report. Authorities said the five people suspected in the robbery came into the store in two different groups and left in separate vehicles.

One of the robbers threatened to kill a 26-year-old employee unless she kept her head down, telling her “my two girls are going to run out with stuff,” the report states.

The employee later told police that she didn’t see a weapon, according to the report.

Police said the robbers left the store and got into a black 2010 Dodge Journey and a white Buick.

The report did not list the items the robbers took, but said that one individual tried to leave with two shopping carts full of laundry detergent and other products. He was stopped at the exit and left the carts, police said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests were made at the time of the report.