Police: Woman shot multiple times outside Little Rock apartment

A woman is recovering after she was shot multiple times at a Little Rock apartment complex Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Towne Oaks Apartments in the 9300 block of Treasure Hill Road at about 9:20 p.m. and were told by a witness that a man shot 21-year-old Laadria Brown in front of one of its buildings, a Little Rock Police Department report states.

A woman who lives at the complex told police the assailant entered her apartment immediately after the shooting, authorities said. According to the report, officers who entered the unit were unable to find the suspect.

Police said Brown was driven to Baptist Health Medical Center by another woman. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

A suspect was listed, but no arrests have been made, according to police.