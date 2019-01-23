VIDEO, PHOTOS: PREP BASKETBALL Strong third quarter seals the deal for Tigers

SPRINGDALE -- Bentonville High's star trio combined for most of the team's points in the Tigers' 56-45 win over Springdale High, but it was Sawyer Price who knocked down the biggest shot of the night, according to his coach.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Bentonville's Connor Deffebaugh makes a pass while Springdale's J.P. Hignite defends Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019. Bentonville won 56-45.

"It really got us some separation," Bentonville coach Dick Rippee said.

Price's only basket of the night -- a 3-pointer -- jump-started a big third quarter for Bentonville that seemed to seal the win for the streaking Tigers (15-4, 5-1 6A-West). Even though they led from almost the start of the game, the Tigers ran away with the game in the third quarter, extending their lead to 20 at one point.

Connor Deffebaugh led all scorers with 21 points in what Rippee thought was the most complete game of the season from his senior guard. Michael Shanks and Colton Simmons added 15 each, and the trio proved why Bentonville is so difficult to beat this season.

"We hurt them in different ways," Rippee said. "We hurt them inside, hurt them outside and just did a lot of good things to make our team difficult to defend."

All seven of Shanks' baskets came around the rim, Simmons hit three shots from behind the arc and Deffebaugh scored from almost every spot on the court as Bentonville used its size advantage to extend its lead early.

"We had a lot of focus of trying to run them of the three-point line and get them inside the three-point line and take contested shots, but they definitely had their way posting up at crucial moments," Springdale coach Jeremy Price said.

Springdale (9-8, 3-3) stayed with Bentonville for the first quarter, swapping baskets with the Tigers, but the team struggled to get its shots to fall for almost the rest of the game.

Bentonville survived a late push by the Bulldogs in the fourth after Springdale's press gave the Tigers some fits early on in the quarter but had built up enough of a lead that there wasn't much time left for Springdale to close the gap enough. John Paul Hignite connected on the rare four-point play to cut Bentonville's lead to 10 points, and a few minutes later, Jajuan Boyd got it to single digits after hitting a lay-up.

Vinny Mason led all Springdale scorers with 14 points and was one of the Bulldogs' most reliable options on offense, getting to the rim for most of his baskets.

"We played good basketball in spurts, but against really good teams like Bentonville you got to play four quarters of good basketball," Price said. "We had a stretch in the second quarter and the beginning of the second half where we couldn't get any stops."

Bentonville 19 12 17 8 -- 56

Springdale 15 6 9 15 -- 45

Bentonville (15-4, 5-1): Deffebaugh 21, Shanks 15, Simmons 15, Price 3, Freeman 2

Springdale (9-8, 3-3): Mason 14, Boyd 9, Hignite 8, Eckwood 8, Sanders 4, Henry 2

Fayetteville 61, Rogers Heritage 47

Fayetteville opened the second half with a 13-0 surge to pull away from Rogers Heritage.

Brothers Tamaury and Isaiah Releford combined for 44 points for Fayetteville (14-4, 6-0), which took over after leading only 25-21 at halftime.

"We got the tempo back to where we wanted," Fayetteville coach Kyle Adams said. "The more uptempo it is, the better we seem to be, offensively."

Tamaury Releford, a sophomore center, scored 28 points while Isaiah Releford, a freshman guard, finished with 16 for Fayetteville. Tamaury Releford added 11 rebounds and made 13 of 18 shots from the field.

"We finally figured out Tamaury can score from the block," Adams said. "When Collin (Cooper) doesn't have a great shooting night, that shows we have other weapons."

Amesto Rodriguez scored 13 points to lead Rogers Heritage (7-11, 2-4).

Rogers Heritage 11 10 12 14 -- 47

Fayetteville 10 15 22 14 -- 61

Rogers Heritage (7-11, 2-4): Rodriguez 13, Clines 12, Paxton 6, Kimball 5, Ingram 5, Carpenter 4, Furuseth 2.

Fayetteville (15-3, 6-0): Tamaury Releford 28, I. Releford 16, Garrett 6, Cooper 5, Bowers 4, Barnett 2.

Rogers High 57, Springdale Har-Ber 44

The Mounties held Har-Ber to just one fourth-quarter field goal and pulled away late to earn the 6A-West Conference win on Tuesday night at King Arena.

Rogers (14-4, 4-2 6A-West) struggled at the free-throw line but made 8 of 14 in the fourth quarter which was enough to keep the Wildcats at arm's length. The Mounties, which led 45-39 after three quarters, finished only 19 of 38 for the game.

A 3-pointer with 1 minute, 59 seconds left pulled Har-Ber (7-9, 3-3) within 50-44, but the Wildcats didn't score again.

Rogers High coach Lamont Frazier challenged his team at halftime, and the Mounties responded. But he also said the free-throw shooting must improve.

"I didn't think we played very tough in the first half," Frazier said. "I thought we were real passive defensively. I thought in the second half, we got better.

"We were only 19 of 38 from the free-throw line, and that's got to improve. I'm convinced that we're not even close to being where we need to be at this point. A prime example is just the concentration at the free-throw line."

Will Voigt and Elliot Paschal led a balanced Rogers scoring attack with 13 points each, while Van Rhame added 12. Nick Buchanan led all scorers with 18 points but picked up his fourth foul after his 3-pointer pulled Har-Ber within 40-39 with 1:59 left in the third quarter. Lawson Jenkins added 12.

Har-Ber 8 21 10 5 --44

Rogers 12 19 14 12 -- 57

Springdale Har-Ber (7-9, 3-3): Buchanan 18, Jenkins 12, Bishop 7, Bockleman 5, Seawood 2.

Rogers (14-4, 4-2): Voigt 13, Paschal 13, Rhame 12, Miller 6, Uecker 6, Hobbs 4, Sims 1, Park 1, Garner 1.

Bentonville West 53, Van Buren 49

Dillon Bailey hit two free throws to put West ahead to stay with 1 minute, 8 seconds left as the Wolverines bounced back from a 12-point deficit to defeat Van Buren.

Van Buren (4-15, 0-6) took a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter and led 42-30 after a Brayden Gilmore bucket with 6:50 remaining. West (7-12, 1-5) then went on a 12-2 run to pull within 44-42 on Trevin Hardiman's bucket at the 3:03 mark before taking a 48-47 lead on Bailey's free throws.

Bailey and Jonas Higson each hit a free throw to make it a 50-47 game with 13.5 seconds left, then Gary Phillips hit a pair to pull Van Buren within one with 9.1 seconds left. West responded with two free throws by Dawson Bailey and another by Tucker Swoboda to secure the win.

"Our kids have been close in so many games," West coach Greg White said. "We decided to go at it. We went to our 40 defense -- our full-court.

"Dax Peterson, he's had limited minutes but came in and did his job. That's what we've been preaching all year: just do your job, do your job."

Hardiman finished with 18 to lead West while Dillon Bailey had 8 of his 13 in the fourth quarter. Gilmore led Van Buren with 19 while Logan Brothers chipped in 11.

Van Buren 12 11 14 12 -- 49

West 12 9 7 2 -- 53

Van Buren (4-15, 0-6): Gilmore 19, Brothers 11, Phillips 8, Newton 6, Ball 3, Moore 2.

West (7-12, 1-5): Hardiman 18, Di. Bailey 13, Swoboda 7, Da. Bailey 7, Higson 6, Conner 2.

