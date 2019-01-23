Puerto Rico leaders aim to cut crime

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of government officials and community leaders met Tuesday in Puerto Rico’s capital to brainstorm ways to fight drug trafficking and other crimes as officials worry that the U.S. territory faces an increase in brazen daylight violence.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said overhauling the island’s prison system is one of several measures he believes are needed to make the island safer, adding that his administration will take unspecified immediate action to reduce crime.

“It’s not going to be an overnight home run,” he said. “We’re not going to come out of here with all the solutions.”

There have been 43 killings reported in Puerto Rico in the first few weeks of the year, compared with 65 during the same period in 2018.

But officials say they worry that an increasing number of crimes are being committed during the day and in busy public areas.