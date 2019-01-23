Southland Gaming & Racing to unveil expansion plan

On the heels of the November passage of a state casino amendment, Southland Gaming & Racing is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to unveil major expansion plans to the dog-racing and gaming venue.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak at the event scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Southland Gaming & Racing facility in West Memphis.

Delaware North, which has owned the 60-year-old track since the mid-1970s and also owns a portfolio of regional casinos, declined to provide additional details about the plans.

Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, will also be speaking at the event along with Delaware North Chairman Jeremy Jacobs and Co-Chief Executive Officer Lou Jacobs and Southland's General Manager David Wolf.

The racing and gaming venue currently has over 2,000 electronic games of skill, including video poker and blackjack.

