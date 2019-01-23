The least shocking news

"We have a rich tradition in America of Christian education and, frankly, religious education broadly defined. We celebrate it. The freedom of religion is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution prohibits a religious test for holding a public office and so we'll let the other critics roll off our back, but this criticism of Christian education in America should stop."

--Vice President Mike Pence

In 2019, Americans may be used to President Trump taking up most of the spotlight, not to mention oxygen. But last week there was a rare break from that in the political news section. The current office of vice president, like most of its predecessors, tries to keep a low profile. But last week some folks in the media turned their attention, and gun sights, to the Second Lady of the United States.

Karen Pence has taken a job at Immanuel Christian School in northern Virginia. The Indianapolis Star reported that it's a private school that operates under a parent agreement saying, in part, "the school can refuse admission to students who participate in, support or condone 'sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bisexual activity.'" The school also can refuse admission based on similar opinions or actions of a parent.

This is being treated as some sort of explosive exposé. Even though the Pences have been loud and clear about the role their faith plays in their daily lives (and their politics).

It makes sense for Mrs. Pence to get a job at a Christian school given her faith. It makes even more sense when you learn that she previously taught at this particular school for a whopping 12 years. This isn't just some random move she made to antagonize members of the LGBT community.

The vice president was quick to defend his wife against criticism. "To see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us," Mr. Pence said in an interview with Lauren Ashburn of EWTN, a cable TV network presenting Catholic-themed programming.

Mrs. Pence hasn't attacked members of the LGBT community simply by taking a job at a Christian school, no matter what the Huffington Post says, and for anyone to claim a victimized status from the Second Lady's new employment is reaching, to say the least.

This is an independent working woman who has made the decision to teach art. It's that simple. Or should be.

It's quite understandable if news outlets are tired of reporting on the wall and the shutdown, but there's better stuff to do than get upset over the Second Lady's past and present job.

Editorial on 01/23/2019