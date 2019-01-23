Chris Stapleton to play North Little Rock's Verizon Arena

Tickets — $39.75, $69.75 and $89.75 (plus service charges) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, for Grammy-nominated country star Chris Stapleton's “All-American Road Show” concert, with “special guests” Brent Cobb and the Marcus King Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. There is a four-ticket-per-household limit. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.

The “All-American Road Show” tour kicks off July 9 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., and closes Nov. 2 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky.

Stapleton has nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards, being handed out Feb. 10, in three categories: Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 2), Best Country Solo Performance (“Millionaire”) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his performance on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.”