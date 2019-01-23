Woman's death being investigated as a homicide, Pine Bluff police say

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Pine Bluff street early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Linden Street in response to a report that shots had been fired and that someone was lying in the street, according to a news release by Pine Bluff police. When police arrived on scene around 12:30 a.m., they found a woman dead in the west lane of 24th Avenue, the release states. Her identity has not been released.

The woman’s body will be taken to the State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of her death, police said.

According to authorities, the death is being investigated as a homicide, the city’s third so far in 2019. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.