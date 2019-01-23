You can't win 'em all

Microsoft may dominate computers with its Windows operating system, but when it comes to phones, it's been schooled.

How bad is it? This bad: Microsoft has suggested you ditch its Windows phone for an iPhone.

Some of us may not have even been aware Microsoft had a smartphone out. How small of a market share does (did) Windows Phone have? About 0.15 percent of the market in 2018.

It didn't come as a surprise when Microsoft announced the phone's end of development in 2017. Still, some held out hope. They love their Windows Phones. But another date is approaching, according to CNBC, and it's Dec. 10, 2019. That's the last day Microsoft will issue security updates for these phones. After that, it's hackers' paradise.

In a tech support document from Microsoft, there's a section titled "What should Windows 10 Mobile customers do now?" It's a fair question for the small population still using these devices. Microsoft's response is rather blunt.

"With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device."

Microsoft said it'll keep updating its apps for Apple and Android devices.

BlackBerry took the "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" strategy. It stopped making its own operating system for phones and instead decided to start putting Android on its devices. And yes, we know a guy in Fayetteville who just got a new BlackBerry. He loves it. To each his own.

Sorry, Microsoft. At least people are still buying your computers and Xboxes. There's always a silver lining. You just have to really want to see it.

Editorial on 01/23/2019