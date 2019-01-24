Arkansas man, 89, dies days after Buick runs off state highway

An 89-year-old Arkansas man died from his injuries three days after the vehicle he was driving ran off a state highway, authorities said.

Walter Lee Harris was driving a 2005 Buick north on Arkansas 35 in Rison on Jan. 17 when the vehicle veered off the highway in a curve, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The vehicle hit a barbed-wire fence and two trees, police wrote.

Harris, who lived in Rison, died from his injuries on Sunday.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be cloudy but dry.

At least 21 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.