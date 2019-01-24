Body found near Arkansas town; 2 in custody, sheriff says

Authorities said Thursday they discovered the body of a 58-year-old Amity man.

Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson said in a news release that police found the body of John Ratton near Norris Road, a few miles north of Amity.

The sheriff’s office said two people were in custody, but the individuals haven’t been formally charged.

Ratton's body will be taken to the State Crime Lab, Watson said.

Watson said authorities are still investigating.

Amity is located about 33 miles southwest of Hot Springs.