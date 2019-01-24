Business news in brief

This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon in South Orange, N.J. Hulu's live-TV streaming service will cost $5 more per month, while its traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 cheaper. Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with ESPN and a few dozen other channels, will cost $45 a month starting Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

U.S. lays out Oracle discrimination case

SAN FRANCISCO -- U.S. government regulators are accusing software maker Oracle of engaging in discriminatory practices that resulted in thousands of female, black and Asian employees being underpaid by more than $400 million.

The allegations emerged Tuesday in a filing made in a 2-year-old case that is being pursued by a part of the U.S. Labor Department that examines the pay practices of government contractors. The agency estimates Oracle has government contracts worth about $100 million annually.

The filing cites evidence that Oracle underpaid women and ethnic minorities for similar work done by white men by as much 25 percent. The alleged practices affected more than 5,000 women, more than 11,000 Asians and fewer than 30 blacks from 2013 through 2016.

Oracle declined to comment.

Ford posts loss after struggles overseas

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Ford Motor Co. has reported its first quarterly loss in two years after a pension accounting charge and poor performances in Europe and China.

The company on Wednesday said that it lost $116 million, or 3 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a $2.52 billion profit in the same period a year earlier.

The loss included an $877 million charge to revalue global pension assets as a result of a late-year market slide.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted a profit of 30 cents per share from October through December.

The company made $3.68 billion for the full year, about half of what it made in 2017. Without one-time items, Ford's full-year profit was $1.30 per share, in line with the company's recent guidance but short of Wall Street's expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.32 per share.

The company made a pretax profit of $7.6 billion in North America for the year, down 6 percent from 2017. Still, U.S. unionized workers will get profit-sharing checks of $7,600 each in March.

Revenue rose 2 percent for the year to $160.3 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $155.77 billion on stronger prices that customers paid for Ford vehicles, the company said.

Foes contest nuke-waste site in N.M.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Environmentalists and nuclear watchdog groups raised dozens of objections Wednesday to an application filed by a New Jersey-based company seeking to build a multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial reactors around the United States.

Attorneys for the Sierra Club, Maryland-based Beyond Nuclear and several other groups presented their arguments and answered numerous questions posed by members of a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission panel during a meeting in Albuquerque.

It will be up to the panel to determine which groups have standing and which objections will be considered as part of what's expected to be a lengthy process that comes as the national debate simmers over how to handle the radioactive fuel rods that have been building up at nuclear power plants around the country.

Holtec International has applied for a license to construct the storage facility about 35 miles east of Carlsbad. It would eventually be capable of storing as much as 173,000 metric tons of high-level waste.

Opponents have concerns about the project's legality, the potential environmental effects and the safety of transporting the fuel from power plants as far as the East Coast.

Hulu lifts live-TV rate, lowers basic plan

NEW YORK -- Hulu's live-TV streaming service will cost $5 more per month, while its traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 cheaper.

Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with CNN, ESPN and a few dozen other channels over the Internet, will cost $45 a month starting Feb. 26, as Hulu seeks to make that service more profitable. The new price is comparable to a basic plan from Sony's rival PlayStation Vue, but more expensive than Google's YouTube TV and AT&T's DirecTV Now.

The Hulu service includes its traditional video-on-demand service, which typically carries episodes of network TV shows the day after they air.

That video-on-demand service itself will now cost $6 a month, down from $8, when bought without Live TV. An ad-free version stays at $12. The price cut for the ad-supported version comes just a week after Netflix said it is raising the price of its most popular plan to $13 from $11.

Atlantic wind farm yielding to whales

Migrating whales will have the right of way off the coast of Martha's Vineyard starting this month under a new agreement between a wind developer and environmental groups.

Vineyard Wind, which is building the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S., has agreed to halt some construction activity between January and April, during the period when some endangered North Atlantic right whales are most likely to pass through the area. Extra protocols, including whale spotting, will be in May.

Vineyard Wind agreed to stop pile-driving for the 800-megawatt offshore wind farm during peak whale-traffic periods, according to a joint statement Wednesday with the Natural Resources Defense Council, National Wildlife Federation and Conservation Law Foundation. That means it won't insert foundation poles for the arrays into the seabed when whales might be around.

$11.9B in '18 sets box-office record

Hollywood's reliance on escalating movie-ticket prices has helped bolster box-office sales for decades.

But last year told a different tale: Attendance, rather than price inflation, was the biggest force in helping set a box-office record of $11.9 billion in revenue.

Theaters sold 1.3 billion tickets in the U.S. last year, according to data released by the National Association of Theatre Owners on Wednesday. That was up more than 5 percent from the previous year, eclipsing the 1.6 percent increase for ticket prices.

Movies such as Black Panther, the first superhero movie nominated for a best-picture Oscar, helped coax more Americans into theaters.

Still, the long-term trends remain troubling for owners. Attendance peaked back in 2002, according to the theater association's data. And even 2018's growth didn't entirely wipe out the decline experienced in 2017.

