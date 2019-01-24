Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo," Feb. 1-April 14. "Behind the Seams: Costuming the Children's Theatre," through Feb. 24. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New works by Ned Perme, Ann Presley, Susan Plunkett, Vonda Rainey, Bob Snider. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Member's Choice Winners," Arkansas League of Artists, through March 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH GALLERY 509 Scott Street, Little Rock. "Life Changes," Brenda Fowler, through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "The White House Collection of American Crafts: 25th Anniversary Exhibit," through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "PURSEsonal Connections: Drawings by Betsy Davis," through Sunday. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

THE GALLERIES AT LIBRARY SQUARE 401 President Clinton Ave. Arkansas League of Artists Show, through Feb. 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 320-5790.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "More or Less: Liz Smith & Katherine Strause" and "Face to Face: Contemporary Portraits," through Feb. 3. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. January exhibit: "Landscapes." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. Work by Dixie Rodgers, through Jan. 31. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 265-0422.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Tape and Tunnels, through March 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansans," through March 2019. Permanent exhibits: "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

THEA FOUNDATION 401 Main St., North Little Rock. "Awakening" by artist Joelle Storet, Feb. 1-March 2; opening reception, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Reception admission: $15. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 379-9512.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. "Road to Nowhere," Kasten McClellan Searles, through Feb. 9. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

WINDGATE GALLERY University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. "Women of a New Tribe," photography exhibit, through Feb. 23. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. (501) 812-2715.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Heirloom Treasures," Audrey Sosebee Dixon, through Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY Bradbury Art Museum, Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Delta national Small Prints Exhibition, through Feb. 20; reception, 5-6:30 p.m. today. "The Business of Dying," Timothy Hursley, through Feb. 20. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (870) 972-2567

ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Small Works on Paper," through Saturday. "Era of Activism," through Aug. 31. Yoga for Kids, ages 7 and up, 10:15-11 a.m. Saturdays. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Luther George Park community meeting, 5:30 p.m. today. Artspace Public Forum, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

ARTS COUNCIL OF MISSISSIPPI COUNTY The Ritz Gallery, 306 W. Main St., Blytheville. Select works from All is Assuredly Well, book illustrations by Angela Trotter, through Jan. 31. Hours: 7:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. (870) 762-1744.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "From Spiro to Liverpool and Back Again: Hepcats, Stingers, Cornbread, and R.C. Gamble," Jan. 31-March 30; reception, 6 p.m. Jan. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, veterans and active military $5, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL AIRPORT 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith. "Masterworks on Paper," Timothy J. Clark, through March 31. Hours: 4:30 a.m.-midnight, Monday-Sunday. Parking is free for the first 30 minutes. (479) 788-7025.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "David Hayes: The Ventana Series," through Sunday. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

HOT SPRINGS CONVENTION CENTER 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. "The Soul of Arkansas," Longhua Xu, through Feb. 2. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and during special events. (501) 321-2027.

JOY PRATT MARKHAM GALLERY Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "On Paper: Collaborations in Print and Pulp from Wildwood Press," Saturday-May 4; reception, 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Hours: noon-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. (479) 571-2762.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. January exhibit including Dustyn Bork, Donnie Copeland, Randall Good, through Wednesday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

LANDMARK BUILDING 201 Market St., Hot Springs. "Limited Editions," artists of the Arkansas Society of Printmakers, through Feb. 22. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 545-0534.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. DinoTrek, continuing. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

STAGE 18, 18 Center St., Fayetteville. "Decadent Chemistry: Heroines and Abstracts," 38 artists, through Feb. 2. Hours: first Thursday of the month and one hour before Stage 18 events. stage18live.com/calendar or (479) 310-0153.

21C MUSEUM HOTEL 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. "The Future is Female," through September. Hours: Always open. (479) 286-6500.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Baum Gallery in McCastlain Hall, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. "Faculty Invitational," UCA art department faculty members; "From it to Thou: Being Conscious of the Sacred in Nature," Peter Bella and James Gabbard, through Feb. 15; reception, 4-7 p.m. today. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

SUMMER INTENSIVE AUDITION 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Ballet Arkansas, 520 Main St. Male and female dancers ages 10-21. Register in advance; sign-in begins 30 minutes prior to audition time; video submissions welcome. Fee: $20. balletarkansas.org/summer-intensive or (501) 223-5150.

Around Arkansas

DENIM AND DIAMONDS 7-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 359 C.W. Road, Building A, Judsonia. Music and dancing. (501) 288-1842.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Letters

Central Arkansas

BOOK SIGNING 5 p.m. Jan. 31, WordsWorth Books, 5920 R St. Pilgrimage to Paris: The Cheapo Snob's Guide to the City and the Americans Who Lived There, Jayne R. Boisvert. (501) 663-9198.

FICTION WRITERS OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9 a.m.-noon fourth Saturday of every month, Dining Room 3, Baptist Medical Center, 9601 Interstate 630, Exit 7. All are welcome. Membership: $20. fwca.org or (501) 982-1793.

PENPOINT WRITERS GROUP 2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Amy Sanders Library, 31 Shelby Drive, Sherwood. Discussions, readings, critiques. First three visits free, $15 per year. (501) 982-1793.

POTLUCK AND POISON IVY 7 p.m. today, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Presenting The Accidental Salvation of Gracie Lee, by Talya Tate Boerner. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets: $35. potluckandpoisonivy.org or (501) 940-7012.

TAKING WEST ROCK: THE REMOVAL OF LITTLE ROCK'S WESTERNMOST BLACK SUBURB noon Feb. 5, Anderson Institute on Race and Ethnicity in Ottenheimer Library, UA Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. With Brian Mitchell. (501) 569-8932.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

RIVER RHAPSODIES CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT 7 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra with Andrew von Oeyen. Tickets: $23, active duty military and students $10. arkansassymphony.org or (501) 666-1761.

SARAH ELIZABETH CHARLES & SCOPE 8 p.m. Jan. 31, South on Main, 1304 Main St. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets: $35-$44. metrotix.com or (800) 293-5949.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

ACO CHORALE AUDITIONS 6:30 p.m. Monday, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Sing warm-ups and a simple song. Rehearsal following from 7-9 p.m. acozarks.org or (479) 751-5441.

ALLEN ASBURY 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Performing Arts Center, Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. (870) 245-5134.

CONWAY WOMEN'S CHORUS OPEN REHEARSALS 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 339-7401.

HENDERSON UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT'S CONCERT 2 p.m. Saturday, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Hot Springs Village, 199 Barcelona Road, Hot Springs Village. Hot Springs/Hot Springs Village Symphony Guild presenting. Registration required. njorgensenhsv@gmail.com or (501) 984-2266.

HENDRIX COLLEGE 7:30 p.m. today, Reves Recital Hall, Trieschmann Fine Arts Building, Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Philip Wharton concert. (501) 450-1245.

JOHN KING 8 p.m. Saturday, Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets: advance $20, day of show $30. eldomad.com or (870) 444-3007.

MONROE CROSSING 7 p.m. Monday, The Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Part of Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM. Suggested donation: $5. (870) 972-2367.

RUTHIE FOSTER 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Featuring University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale. Tickets: $10-$25. (479) 575-5387.

STARDUST BIG BAND 3 p.m. Sunday, Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, Hot Springs. Tickets: $10, kindergarten-12th grade free. (501) 767-5482.

VOICEJAM AUDITIONS accepted through Feb. 3. Open to a cappella groups of three-20 performers; submit auditions through video. Finalists invited to Northwest Arkansas April 4-6. waltonartscenter.org/special-events/voicejam-festival or (479) 571-2762.

WALTON ARTS CENTER'S BAUM WALKER HALL 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "Masterworks II: Verdi & Chopin," Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $32-$55. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.

ASTRONOMY AND STARGAZING 101 6:30-7:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St. Topics include learning constellations, star-hopping, combating light pollution, and how to use telescopes; moon viewing sessions will follow each program as skies permit. (501) 250-4095.

ECUMENICAL BUDDHIST SOCIETY 1516 W. Third St. Introduction to Buddhism, 7-8:30 p.m. first Monday of the month through February. (501) 551-5135. EBS Kids, 3-4:30 p.m. third Sunday of the month. (501) 772-4732.

GIRL POWER 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St.; William J. Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Finding Your Voice-Speaking Your Mind," open to eighth grade girls. Cost:$10 (lunch provided), reservations required. oldstatehouse.org or (501) 324-8641.

HERITAGE SEEKERS GENEALOGY CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. fourth Monday of the month, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. heritageseekersar.weebly.com or (501) 765-9854.

LANGUAGE & CULTURE FESTIVAL 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Pulaski Academy, 12701 Hinson Road. LISA Academy students perform a cultural variety of poetry, song, dance; country displays; food for purchase. (501) 916-9450.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

LOVE YOUR BRAIN YOGA 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 13, Blue Yoga Nyla, 3801 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. (501) 753-9100.

POLAR PLUNGE noon Saturday, behind Starbucks and U.S. Pizza on Maumelle Boulevard, Maumelle. Fundraising event hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas. Registration 10:30 a.m. Costumes encouraged. Minimum donation $50.00. firstgiving.com/soar or (501) 771-0222.

POWHER PLAYERS OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS' POWHER HOUR 5:30 p.m. today, Heifer International, 1 World Ave. With athlete and life coach Christina Lecuyer. Admission by free ticket. tinyurl.com/ybhhv2vk or (855) 948-6437.

RAZORBACK HOCKEY GAMES 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Arkansas Skatium, 1311 S. Bowman Road. Admission: $5, students $3. (501) 227-4333.

SANDWICHING IN HISTORY TOUR noon Feb. 1, Mosaic Templars State Temple, 906 S. Broadway. Presented by Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. (501) 324-9880.

THIRD REALM EXTREME AIR SPORTS SIX MONTH PASS BASH 7-midnight Feb. 2, 4711 Talley Road. Trampolines, food trucks, games and prizes, DJ Vanilla Trill, Mr. 2Flyyy and more. Cost: half-hour $5, 6-month passes $49. 3rdRealm.us or (501) 313-0100.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Tiny House Nation, John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin, 6 p.m. Feb. 1. "The Intersection of Athletics and Higher Education," John Wolohan, 6 p.m. Feb. 5. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5239.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Lit @ Lunch: excerpt from Man's Search for Meaning, Viktor Frankl, 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

BRIDAL EXPO BACHELORETTE PARTY 7 p.m. Feb. 2, Holiday Inn's Bistro Eleven 21, 1121 E. Main St., Blytheville. Male review, taco bar, drink specials, DJ, karaoke. Tickets: online $25, at door $30; does not include food or drink. discoverblytheville.com or (870) 278-2621.

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Har-Ber High School, 300 Jones Road, Springdale. Tickets: $10-$25. (479) 587-8753.

COMEDIANS NWA Stage 18, 18 E. Center St., Fayetteville. Open Mic, 8 p.m. today. Krish Mohan comedy: "Empathy on Sale," 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday; online $6, at the door $10. comediansnwa.com/open-mic or (479) 316-7665.

EMERSON-THOMAS-CRONE LECTURE IN HUMANITIES 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Reynolds Center Grand Hall, Southern Arkansas University campus, 100 E. University St., Magnolia. Hip-hop graphic designer Cey Adams. saumag.edu or (870) 235-4078.

Theater

Central Arkansas

THE ELVIS OF RUSSELVILLE 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through March 30, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Main Thing Comedy Trio production. Reservations recommended. Tickets: $24. thejointargenta.comor (501) 372-0205.

LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS through Feb. 2, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

THE RUNNER STUMBLES 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $16; students, senior citizens, military $12. weekendtheater.org or (501) 658-2044.

Around Arkansas

THE DINNER DETECTIVE 6 p.m. Saturdays, Hilton Garden Inn, 1325 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville. Interactive comedy murder mystery show; dinner included. Children ages 15 and up with adult supervision permitted. Admission: $59.95. thedinnerdetective.com/fayetteville/tickets-showtimes or (866) 496-0535.

GO, DOG. GO! 10 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Starr Theater, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Best for ages 4 and up. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING through Feb. 10, Walton Arts Center's Nadine Baum Studios, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $17-$55, SNAP benefit recipients $5, ages 30 and under $10. theatre2.org/lights-up or (479) 443-5600.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? 7 p.m. today, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestion, featuring cast members from TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? Tickets: $30-$65 plus applicable fees. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Auditions

Around Arkansas

ANNIE KIDS 3:45 p.m. today, South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM 2-6 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. By appointment only. Prepare 32 bars of music in the style of the show, bring sheet music for accompanist, no a capella. Suggested age 15 and up. Video auditions accepted. rpauditions@gmail.com or (501) 315-5483.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

CAJUN'S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Chuck & Glen, today. Josh Stewart, Donna Mawwey & The Blue Eyed Soul, Friday. Chris DeClerk, One Way Road, Saturday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.

THE JOINT 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Steve Davison Punch Line Stand-Up Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays, $5. The Joint Venture comedy improv, 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $8. Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 372-0210.

THE LOONY BIN COMEDY CLUB 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road. Ladies Night, first Thursday of the month, free for women. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cover charge: Wednesday-Thursday $8, Friday-Saturday $12. loonybincomedy.com or (501) 228-5555.

THE REV ROOM 300 President Clinton Ave. Koe Wetzel, 8:30 p.m. today, $15-$18, $2 minor surcharge. Tragikly White, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, $10. Amanda Shires, 8 p.m. Sunday, $17-$20. Karaoke & Dance with DJ Greg, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 823-0090.

STICKYZ 107 River Market Ave. Finderz Keeperz with Shwtme, 9 p.m. Friday; advance $10, day of show $15. Flatland Cavalry, The Salty Dogs, 9 p.m. Saturday, $12. (501) 372-7707.

STONE'S THROW BREWING 402 E. Ninth St. New Brew Friday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays. Game night, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 244-9154.

