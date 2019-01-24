Woman who backed SUV over 2 teens in Arkansas tested positive for meth in system, authorities say

A 57-year-old woman who, deputies said, backed her sport utility vehicle over two teenagers in Norfork has been charged with battery and driving while intoxicated.

Carol M. Boviall's blood tested positive for methamphetamine, according to documents filed Wednesday in Baxter County Circuit Court.

The incident occurred the morning of Nov. 8 as the children were waiting at a school bus stop.

Witnesses said there was an argument at Boviall's son's residence, according to the affidavit and charging document, and that Boviall left in a hurry.

She backed out of the driveway onto Main Street and traveled another 52 feet backward before she ran over a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, according to the affidavit from Lt. Terry Johnson with the Baxter County sheriff's office. The document indicated the victims were brother and sister.

A third teenager ran up to Boviall's vehicle and screamed for her to drive forward because she had stopped on top of the two teens, pinning them underneath her vehicle, according to court filings. According to the third child, Boviall wasn't aware she had run over the children.

The teenagers required emergency medical treatment.

The boy suffered a broken collarbone, nose and septum, according to the affidavit. The girl suffered a shoulder injury and muscle tear.

After toxicology results returned from the state Crime Laboratory, Baxter County investigators asked prosecutors to file criminal charges against Boviall, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Boviall was arrested Jan. 17. She was released Jan. 19 after posting $20,000 bond.

Besides DWI and two counts of battery, she also was charged with careless driving.

Boviall is scheduled to enter a plea today.

State Desk on 01/24/2019