Craddock and Stepp hit Houston area to visit top targets

Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and receivers coach Justin Stepp visited the Houston area on Wednesday to see three major receiver targets.

The coaches stopped by Fort Bend Austin in Sugar Land to check on junior Troy Omeire, who narrowed his list of potential schools to Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Nebraska, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas Tech on Dec.19.

“Great seeing them stop by and looking forward to seeing them again,” Omeire said.

Omeire (6-3½, 210 pounds) visited Fayetteville with his mother in July for the Woo Pig Cookout. Soon after the trip he announced a top three - in no particular order - of Arkansas, Texas and Texas A&M, and continues to list the three as his favorites.

He had 46 catches for 782 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior, and 38 receptions for 744 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore.

ESPN rates Omeire a 4-star prospect, the No.17 receiver and No. 98 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

The visit from Arkansas' coaches helped the Razorbacks' chances with him.

“Any school who comes out to see me and explain their interest, I will consider a good choice,” said Omeire, who plans to visit Arkansas soon.

Sophomore receiver targets Latrell Neville and Shadrach Banks also received visits from the Arkansas coaches.

Banks (6-0, 190) of Houston North Shore added an Arkansas offer on Wednesday to his list that already included Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Florida, Florida State and numerous others.

Neville (6-4 195) of Missouri City Willowridge received an offer from Arkansas in December to go along with others from Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Arizona and others.

After being recruited by Stepp for awhile, Neville was glad to see him visit.

“It meant a lot, after many FaceTime calls with Coach Stepp it was really good to see him,” Neville said.

Neville recorded 21.5 seconds in the 200 meters while also running legs of the 400- and 800-meter relays.

He had 33 receptions and 22 touchdowns, amassing more than 900 yards last season.

He plans to visit Fayetteville on March 9. Neville said he and Stepp have an excellent relationship.

“I feel like we have a special bond, which is big,” Neville said.

FaceTime has allowed Neville to meet Stepp’s wife, Brooke, and son, Courtland.