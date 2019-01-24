ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Christina Lecuyer is the speaker for the PowHer Players of Central Arkansas’ PowHer Hour today at Heifer International in Little Rock.

TODAY

PowHer speaker

Professional golfer and life coach Christina Lecuyer will be the speaker for the PowHer Players of Central Arkansas' PowHer Hour: An Inspirational Speaker Series, 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock. Sponsors are Cabbage Rose Florist, Lost Forty Brewery and E.Leigh's. Admission is by free ticket. Visit tinyurl.com/ybhhv2vk.

UCA art exhibitions

Two exhibitions -- "Faculty Invitational" and "From It to Thou: Being Conscious of the Sacred in Nature" -- go on display with a reception, 4-7 p.m. today in the Baum Gallery, McCastlain Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

The "Faculty Invitational" includes works by UCA art department faculty members, including graphic designs, sculpture, ceramics, drawings, prints, fiber, video and animation and photography.

"From It to Thou" features the collaboration between the assistant professor Peter Bella and James Gabbard, a faculty member at Purdue University, juxtaposing American Indian imagery, quotations about those images and typographic descriptions.

Both exhibits will remain up until Feb. 15. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. Call (501) 450-5793 or email bkyoung@uca.edu.

ASU art exhibitions

The annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition," 58 prints by 44 artists from across the country and abroad, and "The Business of Dying," an exhibition of works by photographer Timothy Hursley, open with a 5-6:30 p.m. reception today at the Bradbury Art Museum in Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Both exhibitions remain up through Feb. 20. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-7 p.m. Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-2567.

SATURDAY

President's Concert

Henderson State University students who won in a November competition will perform for the university music department's annual President's Concert, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 199 Barcelona Road, Hot Springs Village.

Soprano Morgan Lee will perform the aria "Batti, batti, o bel Masetto" from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Don Giovanni. Luke Fields will be the saxophone soloist in the first movement of Jacques Ibert's Concertino da Camera. Zaquary Hale will solo in Otar Gordeli's Concertino for Flute. Emelia Adams, French horn, will solo in the first movement of Jim Beckel's The Glass Bead Game. Henderson faculty member Lim Angela Tchoi will solo in the third movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2; faculty member Steven Becraft will solo in the final movement of Michael Daugherty's clarinet concerto, Brooklyn Bridge.

The Hot Springs/Hot Springs Village Symphony Guild is the presenter. A meet-and-greet reception will follow. Admission is free but attendees should register online at symphonyguild.org, call (501) 984-2266 or email njorgensenhsv@gmail.com.

ETC.

Acting workshop

Director, professional improviser and Little Rock native Michael Scott will offer "Foundations Workshop: Accessible Techniques for Acting & Musical Theatre for Actors Ages 12-18," 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 2 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock.

The participatory workshop will focus on sharing foundational techniques for acting in plays and musicals and will offer beginners and veterans "valuable lessons on listening, maintaining focus and working with fellow actors and directors." Space is limited to 20 seats. Cost is $15. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit centralarkansastickets.com/events/foundations-workshop.

Governors' relics

The Old State House Museum is seeking donations of items and memorabilia related to Arkansas governors -- particularly items that an Arkansas governor possessed, acquired or used while in office -- for its redesigned Governors Gallery. The exhibit, with interactive elements that explores the lives of Arkansas' governors past and present, is due for completion this summer. To donate or loan items, call curator Jo Ellen Maack at (501) 324-8637 or email joellenmaack@arkansas.gov.

Without Remedy by Melissa Cowper-Smith is part of the “Faculty Invitational” exhibit on display through Feb. 15 at the University of Central Arkansas.

Save My Spot by Deborah Kuster is part of the “Faculty Invitational” exhibit on display through Feb. 15 at the University of Central Arkansas.

Tim Hursley’s RV Dennis Chapel Bus, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is part of “The Business of Dying.” The exhibition, along with the annual “Delta National Small Prints Exhibition,” is on display through Feb. 20 at Arkansas State University’s Bradbury Art Museum.

Henderson University students Emelia Adams (from left), Morgan Lee, Zaquary Hale and Luke Fields perform for the university music department’s annual President’s Concert on Saturday in Hot Springs Village.

