Fast Forward

Next week

Journey through the bayou: A pig and her pals make their way through the bayou in This Little Piggy Went to Market, the next Arkansas Children's Theatre production, Feb. 1-17 at the Arkansas Arts Center, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and tickets are $12.50, $10 for members. (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

Next month

Journey through time: Ancient music and dance bring 5,000 years of Chinese culture to Robinson Center Music Hall, Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock, when Shen Yun performs, 7 p.m. Feb. 5-6. Tickets are $83-$153. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 01/24/2019