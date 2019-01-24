Former Arkansas legislator pleads innocent to bribery, conspiracy charges

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

A former Arkansas legislator indicted earlier this month on federal charges of conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud has pleaded innocent in federal court.

Former state Sen. Gilbert Baker appeared Thursday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Harris. His attorney, Blake Hendrix, entered the innocent pleas on his behalf during the hearing at U.S. District Court in Little Rock.

Baker, 62, of Conway is a former chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party and a former top executive at the University of Central Arkansas.

Baker will be allowed to remain free, but Harris ordered him to undergo in-patient substance abuse counseling and said he will be subject to alcohol and drug screening. Baker tested positive for methamphetamine after he was stopped for drunken driving in Conway in 2016, a toxicology report showed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters objected at the Thursday hearing to Baker having a public defender appointed to represent him. Harris allowed him to keep the appointed attorney but said the issue could be taken up again when the case moves to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.'s courtroom. A trial is scheduled there on Feb. 25, but those initial trial dates are usually delayed.

The indictment accuses Baker of one count each of conspiracy and bribery and seven counts of “honest services wire fraud.”

Baker could face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge, up to 10 years in prison on the conspiracy count and up to 20 years in prison on each of the seven wire-fraud counts.

Former Circuit Judge Michael Maggio is serving a 10-year prison sentence for bribery in the same case. He has recently been in custody at an undisclosed site, suggesting he may have started talking with federal prosecutors in the hopes of getting a reduced prison sentence.

No indictment against a third man who has been under investigation, nursing home owner Michael Morton, has been released. The Baker indictment refers to Morton as Individual A.

