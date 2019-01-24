State Capitol briefs

Halloween ban in sex-offenders bill

Legislation that would prevent some sex offenders from participating in Halloween, including handing out candy, was approved Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, the sponsor of Senate Bill 10, called Level 3 and 4 offenders "the worst of the worst." His bill would make it a class D felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, for a sex offender of that level to give candy to a minor or wear a mask or costume around a minor at any "Halloween-related" event.

Parents who are sex offenders would not be subject to the ban if the minor was their own child.

"Let's protect [children] from the real monsters on Halloween," Garner said.

However, several attorneys and an advocate for sex offenders said the bill would impose undue burdens on people who had served their time and were trying to re-enter society.

Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, committee vice chairman, seemed to agree with those sentiments.

"We're going over the edge, and I'm wondering what's next," Flowers said. "Is there an island you want to put them on?"

Flowers voted against the measure on a voice vote, but the bill had enough support to move on to the full Senate.

-- John Moritz

Vets task-force bill clears Senate vote

A bill creating the Arkansas Legislative Task Force on Veterans Affairs zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 4 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, to the House for further action.

It would create the 28-member task force to study Arkansas veterans' issues, including suicides. The task force would have 20 representatives and eight senators. The bill would allow the task force to establish an advisory board to help it accomplish its purposes.

The task force would file a report with the governor and legislative leaders by Dec. 1, 2020, and the task force would expire Dec. 31, 2020, under SB4.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate favors bill on card payments

A bill aimed at clarifying that municipalities may accept payments through debit or credit cards won the Senate's approval Wednesday.

Senate Bill 98, by Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro, was approved 33-1 and sent to the House.

Cooper's bill would allow municipalities to enter into contracts with credit card companies. It also would allow a municipality to charge a transaction fee on payments by card.

Cooper said many people pay their bills with debit and credit cards and city officials don't know if the law allows them to accept payments by these cards.

Sen. Jim Hickey, R-Texarkana, who was the lone no vote, suggested the bill should be changed to place a limit on the transaction fees that cities may charge.

He said he is worried about cities charging astronomical transaction fees.

Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, said he had been assured there are safeguards to keep cities from charging too much for transaction fees.

"We don't want this to become a profit center for cities," he said.

Cooper said he would clarify his bill to make it clear that the transaction fee only covers costs.

Arkansas Municipal League Executive Director Mark Hayes told a Senate committee Tuesday that the fees would be subject to regulations in the credit card industry.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Panel backs plan for ballot deadline

The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would require independent candidates for office to submit ballot access petitions by noon May 1 in the year in which the general election is to held.

Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, said his House Bill 1152 wouldn't change the filing deadline for independent candidates, "so independent candidates would file at the same time as everybody else.

"What it does is it provides an extended period of time for which independent candidates could collect signatures and turn in their signatures, so my understanding is there was a lawsuit and the courts determined that there was so few independent candidates that there wasn't a barrier or burden on the state in order to be able to wait until noon on May 1 or some deadline later to receive the signatures," he said.

In January 2018, a 2013 state law requiring independent candidates to submit ballot access petitions by March 1 was declared unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. The ruling applied to Mark Moore of Pea Ridge, who had hoped to submit enough signatures on a petition to have his name placed on the November 2018 general election ballot as a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Moore's lawsuit against then-Republican Secretary of State Mark Martin "has been in litigation for some time now and is currently in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals," said Chris Powell, a spokesman for Republican Secretary of State John Thurston.

Independent candidates previously had until May 1 to gather signatures, but in 2013, the state Legislature changed the date to March 1.

-- Michael R. Wickline

A Section on 01/24/2019