Man killed in icy wreck on I-440 in Little Rock, police say

A driver was killed in a fatal Thursday morning wreck where he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler truck on an icy stretch of Interstate 440 in Little Rock, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. along Interstate 440 in Little Rock.

Gilberto Sanchez, 31, of Little Rock lost control of a Nissan Sentra while braking for backed up traffic along I-440 near Springer Boulevard, according to a report.

Police said Sanchez suffered fatal injuries when his car turned about 90 degrees before hitting the back of the truck.

Authorities did not identify the driver of the truck. The report noted clear weather conditions and icy roads.

Preliminary reports show at least 23 people have died on Arkansas roads in 2019.