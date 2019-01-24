• Marlene Mc'Cohen, a YouTube parrot advocate, rounded up some volunteers who, using cameras, piping and remote control vehicles, helped coax Arturo Vasquez's 10-year-old African Grey parrot out of a Los Angeles storm drain where the bird had been trapped for nearly three nights.

• Carrie O'Brion, a spokesman for the University of South Florida at St. Petersburg, said the school is working to contact 430 applicants who mistakenly received acceptance emails and will "discuss possible pathways" for future admission.

• Azure Davis, director of Ruff Start Rescue in Minnesota, said a 10-year-old St. Bernard dog named Old Lady was found alive after it ran away from a foster home and survived 17 days in freezing weather, adding that Old Lady is frostbitten and malnourished but has strong vital signs.

• Ankur Parikh, a urologist in Massachusetts, was reprimanded by the state's Board of Registration in Medicine after he removed a healthy kidney from Albert Hubbard Jr., 65, after mistakenly reading the CT scan of another man with the same name.

• Andrew Renner was sentenced to three months in jail and his son, Owen Renner, 18, received 30 days of suspended time after they skied to a bear den in Alaska, where they illegally killed a mother bear and her two cubs, unaware that a research camera was recording them.

• Erin Pierce, 29, was charged with false imprisonment and child abuse after she spanked other parents' children with a belt, a shoe and a spoon at a sleepover she was hosting, saying she started the spankings after one kid flipped her off, said police in Lake County, Fla.

• Taleb Jawher, a former St. Louis gas station clerk originally from Jordan who is facing trial on allegations of shooting a customer he suspected of stealing a $1.10 bag of candy, was sentenced to nine years in prison for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

• Marley Aleman, 24, of Lyons, Ill., was charged with drunken driving and other counts after he was seen driving with the hood of his car up, completely blocking his windshield, police said.

• Paul Fenton, police chief in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, said an intoxicated man was taken to the police station to sober up after he took a ride in a Lyft car that was summoned for a neighbor, and after he was dropped off, tried to enter a house he mistakenly thought was his.

A Section on 01/24/2019