Harris, Robinson teammates headed to the Hill

Arkansas is expected to host numerous underclassmen for visits Saturday and freshman offensive lineman E’Marion Harris and several of his teammates are planning to be in Fayetteville.

Harris (6-6, 305 pounds) of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock has early offers from Alabama and Texas State, and is drawing interest from Arkansas and others. Juniors PJ Hall, Kielb Pree, JT Towers and sophomores Hunter Smith, DJ Withers and Buddy Gaston will accompany Harris.

Senator defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator Brian Maupin took Harris and his teammates to the Hogs’ game against North Texas in September.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back up there,” Harris said. “We went to a game this fall, but a lot has changed up there since Coach Maupin brought us last spring. Game-day visits you only see so much and in the offseason you get a more in-depth look at everything.”

Harris said he is humbled by the interest from colleges.

“It’s good for me being so young,” said Harris, who recently turned 14.

Harris plans to attend several college summer camps and visit several schools this spring.

“We’re going to wait for the spring recruiting to see who comes out to see him to see where we need to go,” Maupin said. ”We’ll go to couple of schools in the spring and just visit and do junior days.”

Harris is the son of former Arkansas defensive end Elliott Harris and the younger brother of Robinson senior offensive lineman Elliott Harris, Jr. His father has a simple message for his son.

“To work hard and to go hard every play and never give up,” Harris said.

He smiled big and wide when asked about his favorite part of playing on the line.

“I get to pancake people,” Harris said. “I get up and laugh sometimes because they’re mad.”