Later start just one change at Oaklawn this year

The horses will be a little late out of the starting gate this year, but not to worry. It's all part of the plan.

While for many years, Oaklawn has started the third weekend in January. This year it's starting -- and ending -- one week later.

Oaklawn Post times: 12:30 p.m. opening and closing days; 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday; 1 p.m. Saturday, Super Bowl Sunday, holiday Mondays Free general admission, reserved seats $2.50 weekdays and $4.50 weekends (800) 625-5296 oaklawn.com

Jennifer Hoyt, media relations manager for Oaklawn, explains: "When we end out the season in April, the weather is just really getting good here in Arkansas. We wanted to take advantage of a little bit better weather."

For the first time since World War II, Oaklawn will continue past the Arkansas Derby to the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

The promise of better weather will open up a number of opportunities.

For one thing, they're building up their infield days, when the park-like area in the center of the track is opened to the crowds to witness the races in a very different setting. While lately there have been five infield days, this year they're adding three more, weather permitting.

There will be a kids zone, a beer garden and special events including a boat and car show and a food truck festival.

"That's going to be a great advantage to being open later," Hoyt says.

On opening weekend, people will notice some of the traditions they've come to expect, like the 50-cent corned beef sandwiches and 10-cent soft drinks on opening Saturday. The Show Bet Bonus is also returning for its third year in a row.

But there will be some definite changes.

The most obvious will be the Winner's Circle -- a first for Oaklawn. It's named for former longtime steward and prominent jockey Larry Snyder.

"We've always had the winning horse come to the track. Now we have a winner's circle and it looks great. It's really going to give the fans a chance to get up close to the winning horse."

Betting fans will notice the addition of "rolling daily doubles." While in the past, there were daily double wagers on a couple of races per day, now they will be on every single race.

Horse racing enthusiasts may note the arrival of prominent hall-of-fame trainer Nick Zito, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner. The jockey colony, which Hoyt calls "one of the toughest jockey colonies in the country," will include newcomer Joe Bravo, winner of more than 5,000 races, and the return of Stuart Elliott, the jockey for Smarty Jones.

Oaklawn's longtime announcer, Terry Wallace, who called more than 20,000 races from 1975-2011, passed away in December. Hoyt says they do plan to have some sort of memorial or commemoration but they haven't decided what form that will take.

When the weather gets warmer, Hoyt says, fans will probably appreciate the upgraded fans and air conditioning in the grandstands.

With the schedule shift and an impressive talent lineup, Hoyt says, "This is going to be the year to come."

Weekend on 01/24/2019