Little Rock man pleads innocent to second-degree murder in 54-year-old's killing

A 25-year-old suspect in a killing at a Little Rock home has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Police arrested Jordan Garvey after they found the body of 54-year-old Eric Leisman at Leisman's home in the 5700 block of Woodlawn Drive on Tuesday morning. Authorities said Leisman’s sister called police when she found her brother dead with “blood on his head and face.”

Garvey pleaded innocent at a Wednesday hearing in district court where he was charged with second-degree murder and a lesser theft infraction.

Authorities did not say what led to the killing but described Garvey as Leisman’s “associate,” according to the police report.

Leishman's body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to a previous police statement.

Jail records show Garvey remained in the Pulaski County jail Thursday with bond set at $500,000.

Online court records didn't list an attorney representing him.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story mischaracterized how police said the killing occurred.