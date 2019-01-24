Little Rock woman, 20, injured in shooting at gas station

A 20-year-old Little Rock woman was injured after a bullet ripped through her SUV while she was stopped early Thursday at a local gas station, authorities said.

A police report said the shooting happened just after midnight behind the Asher Quick Stop gas station northeast of Asher Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

The woman told police she heard gunfire and bullets hitting her Jeep before she panicked, backed into a gas pump and then sped away to call 911, the report said.

Authorities said one of the bullets pierced through the driver’s side door, striking her in the leg.

The woman was treated at UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

Police were investigating 36 shell casings they found behind houses in the area, as well as the gas station video footage showing a dark silhouette of a person and muzzle flashes, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.