Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

New York penthouse sells for $238M, setting U.S. record

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:40 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE- In this May 26, 2016 file photo, a crane sits atop ongoing construction for a new condominium skyscraper at 220 Central Park South in New York. Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin, a billionaire hedge fund founder, has purchased a penthouse in New York for roughly $238 million. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK — A billionaire hedge fund founder has purchased a penthouse in New York for roughly $238 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the deal sets a record for the highest-priced home ever sold in the U.S.

Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin purchased the Manhattan penthouse at an under-construction high-rise, 220 Central Park South.

Griffin is no stranger to multi-million dollar homes. He bought several floors of a Chicago condominium this year for $58.75 million, setting a record for the most expensive home ever bought in Chicago. In 2015, he bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, setting the record for a Miami condo. And earlier this month, he acquired a London home for $122 million.

The Journal reports that Griffin began investing at 19 in his Harvard dorm.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT