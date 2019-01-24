Home BancShares increases buyback

Home BancShares' board of directors this week authorized an increase of 5 million shares available to be bought back by the company.

The Conway company, parent of Centennial Bank, originally authorized the stock repurchase program in January 2008.

As of Dec. 31, approximately 4.9 million shares were available for repurchase. With the increase now allowed, there are 9.9 million shares that can be repurchased.

"The board approval of additional shares positions us to be opportunistic," said John Allison, the company's chairman.

During the fourth quarter, Home BancShares repurchased 3.4 million shares at an average price of $17.80, Matt Olney, a banking analyst in Little Rock for Stephens Inc., said in a brief last week.

"With the current stock price of about $18 a share, we expect [Home BancShares] to remain active with its new authorization," Olney said. "In our current forecast, we assume [Home BancShares] will repurchase 2 million shares per quarter in 2019, which is essentially the pace experienced during the second half of 2018."

-- David Smith

Truck drivers getting a raise at Walmart

Walmart Inc. is giving its truck drivers a raise starting next month, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

The Bentonville retailer will pay drivers in its 6,500-truck fleet an additional 1 cent per mile, and pay 50 cents more each time drivers arrive at a destination and when they drop off a trailer. "With this increase, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment," the news release stated.

A Walmart spokesman said last fall that its drivers earned an average of about $86,000 in their first year. The company also offers a quarterly safety incentive that can give drivers added days off and bonus pay.

The trucking industry has experienced a driver shortage for the past 15 years, according to the American Trucking Associations. Walmart's efforts to attract more drivers have included offering referral bonuses of up to $1,500 and speeding up hiring at some locations, the spokesman said.

The average age of a Walmart driver is 55, she said, and many are choosing to retire.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index inches up to 407.19

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 0.89 to 407.19 Wednesday.

"Consumer staples and utility stocks led the S&P index higher as strong quarterly earnings reports lifted equities in early trading and offset mounting global trade concerns," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 01/24/2019