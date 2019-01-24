Sections
Pelosi ready 'anytime' to meet Trump on shutdown

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:43 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Capitol is seen early Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, as rain falls on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, with the partial government shutdown in its second month. The Senate will vote on two competing proposals today to end the impasse, but neither seems to have enough votes to advance. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's willing to meet with President Donald Trump "anytime" to discuss ending the partial government shutdown.

Pelosi told reporters she's "still optimistic" Senate Republicans will vote Thursday for the Democratic bill that would temporarily reopen government while talks are held over Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build the border wall.

The speaker said House Democrats are putting together a new border security package that could provide a step toward a compromise. It will include money for fencing, technology, personnel and other measures, but not Trump's proposed wall.

Trump responded in real time on Twitter saying, "very simply, without a Wall it all doesn't work.... We will not Cave!"

Some 800,000 federal workers are set to miss another paycheck Friday. The government is in its 34th day of a partial shutdown.

Comments

  • JiminyC56
    January 24, 2019 at 12:31 p.m.

    Whatever.
  • RBear
    January 24, 2019 at 12:37 p.m.

    JiminyC says, "Whatever." Hmm. Now we see how unconcerned those on the right are about resolving this matter.
    ...
    "Trump responded in real time on Twitter saying, 'very simply, without a Wall it all doesn't work.... We will not Cave!'" Looks like Trump talks about compromise, but when it comes down to it he isn't willing to. All the while, federal workers go without pay and his numbers continue to slide. This is the beginning of the end of Trump's presidency to officially come to a close on January 20, 2020.
