Police: 1 in custody after men fired shots, rammed vehicle on Little Rock road

The truck that shots were fired from Thursday is towed from the Pleasant Pointe Apartments parking lot. - Photo by Clara Turnage

A man was placed in police custody Thursday after an Arkansas State Police trooper working a car crash saw two men in a truck ramming and firing shots toward a vehicle, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

The trooper attempted to pull over the truck, which was traveling on Rodney Parham Road near Interstate 430, and began a pursuit just after 3:45 p.m. when the driver would not stop, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

The state trooper chased the vehicle to Green Mountain Drive, where he "pitted" the truck in the parking lot of Pleasant Pointe Apartments, Barnes said. A PIT maneuver, or the Pursuit Intervention Technique, involves pushing the rear end of a fleeing vehicle sideways, causing the car to turn abruptly and come to a stop.

Barnes said one of the two men inside the vehicle got out and ran, and by 5:30 p.m. officers had not yet caught him. The other man in the car was taken into police custody, but had not been charged as of Thursday evening.

Arkansas State Police sent out a helicopter to help troopers and Little Rock police officers in the manhunt for the second person in the truck, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Officers had not located the car that the people in the truck shot at as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Barnes said at least one bullet struck Cecil's Fine Jewelry, a business on Rodney Parham Road. People were inside the store at the time of the shooting, but Barnes said no one was reported injured.

Neither of the men fired at police, Barnes said.