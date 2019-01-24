Shooting at central Arkansas home wounds woman, her 1-month-old baby

A woman and her 1-month-old baby were shot just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in a home on Lorance Drive in Saline County, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Lt. Joe Traylor said deputies were called Wednesday evening to the home on Lorance Drive, where a 23-year-old woman and her baby had been shot. Deputies applied bandages and pressure to the baby's wound until an ambulance arrived. Traylor said neither of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

Traylor said information about why the two were shot was not immediately available but that investigators have named a person of interest, 49-year-old Shawn Schulz.

The identities of the two victims were not immediately released.

Lorance Drive is less than 20 miles south of Little Rock between Interstate 530 and Arkansas 367, near the East End community.

Metro on 01/24/2019