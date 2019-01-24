Brain surgery set for wife of ASU football coach

Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State University football Coach Blake Anderson, will undergo brain surgery today to relieve pressure around two of five brain tumors, Blake Anderson wrote in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

Wendy Anderson has been treated in an intensive care unit since Monday morning, when the Andersons rushed her to an emergency room with severe head pain and nausea.

Since Monday, the brain swelling and pain have been reduced with medication, Blake Anderson wrote.

“But [it is] not a permanent fix,” he wrote. “Team of doctors are in agreement that surgery is needed to relieve the pressure around the two largest of the five tumors they see can in the brain.”

Wendy Anderson will return to the ICU for recovery after the procedure.

“Next step will depend fully on how she responds to surgery,” Blake Anderson wrote. “So thankful for all the prayers and support from so many great folks.”

— Christian Boutwell

White Hall coach to retire

White Hall football Coach Mike Vaughn is retiring at the end of the school year after 16 seasons.

Vaughn went 100-75-3 with the Bulldogs. He led the Bulldogs to three 5A-South championships (2006, 2011 and 2016). White Hall finished 5-6 in 2018, losing to Harrison in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

— Jeremy Muck

TRACK AND FIELD

Three ASU athletes earn honors

Senior sprinter Caitland Smith, junior distance runner Heinrich Herbst and senior pole vaulter Michael Carr each earned Sun Belt Conference weekly honors, the league office announced Wednesday.

Smith, the Sun Belt female track athlete of the week, won the 60-meter and 200-meter dash at the Samford Invite on Friday in Birmingham, Ala. She clocked a time of 7.46 to win the 60-meter dash, a Sun Belt leading time and the third-fastest in program history. In the 200-meter dash, she finished in 24.25 seconds.

Herbst, the conference’s male track athlete of the week, took first place in the 800-meter run at the Samford Invite with a time of 1:54.98.

Carr, the league’s field athlete of the week, recorded a personal-best vault of 17 feet, 5½ inches to win the Samford Invite.