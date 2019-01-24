This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, file photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. Two doctors who cared for an incapacitated woman who gave birth as a result of a sexual assault are no longer providing medical services at the long-term care center in Phoenix, Hacienda HealthCare said Sunday, Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Care center nurse charged with rape

PHOENIX -- A nurse who was supposed to be looking after an incapacitated woman at a long-term health care facility has been charged with raping her, weeks after the patient unexpectedly gave birth a boy, Phoenix police said Wednesday.

Investigators arrested Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse, on one count of sexual assault and one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

"We owed this arrest to the victim. We owed this arrest to the newest member of our community -- that innocent baby," Williams said.

The surprise birth late last month triggered reviews by state agencies, highlighted safety concerns for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated and led to disciplinary actions and resignations of staff members and managers. It also prompted authorities to test the DNA of all the men who worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility.

Sutherland, 36, submitted his DNA sample under court order Tuesday and the results were returned a few hours later, showing he was a match to the baby. He declined to speak with police and invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, police spokesman Tommy Thompson said.

Florida bank shots fatal to 5 people

SEBRING, Fla. -- A man accused of opening fire inside a Florida bank Wednesday afternoon and killing five people surrendered to SWAT negotiators, police said.

Zephen Xaver, 21, was arrested after the shooting at a SunTrust branch, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said at a news conference.

"Today's been a tragic day in our community," Hoglund said. "We've suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime."

The victims were not immediately identified.

A man called police Wednesday afternoon and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank, Hoglund said. Initial negotiations failed to persuade the barricaded man to leave the bank, so the Highlands County sheriff's office SWAT team entered the building to continue negotiations, and the man eventually surrendered, he said.

Police didn't say what charges Xaver would face or indicate a motive.

Boy unapologetic on D.C. face-off

PARK HILLS, Ky. -- A Catholic high school student whose close encounter with an American Indian activist and a black religious sect was captured on video in Washington, D.C., says he has nothing to apologize for.

Nick Sandmann told NBC's Today show on Wednesday that he had every right to be there, as did the others who gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial. He said he wasn't disrespectful and was trying to stay calm under the circumstances.

Videos posted of Sandmann and his classmates wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and facing off against Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips have sparked widespread criticism. But the various sides say they've been misunderstood and that snippets of video were taken out of context.

Many saw the white teenagers, who had traveled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the American Indians. Others interpreted Phillips' drumming and singing as a hostile act. Phillips has since explained that he was trying to intervene between the boys and a group of black street preachers who were shouting racial insults at both the American Indians and the white youths.

"I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I'd like to talk to him. In hindsight, I wish we could've walked away and avoided the whole thing, but I can't say that I'm sorry for listening to him and standing there."

