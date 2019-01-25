2 bills to end shutdown fail in Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stance “unreasonable” on Thursday, adding, “Senate Democrats are not obligated to go down with her ship.”

WASHINGTON -- The Senate blocked two competing bills Thursday to reopen the federal government, demonstrating that neither President Donald Trump nor the Democrats have produced a plan so far that can end the nation's longest government shutdown.

The rejections came on the shutdown's 34th day and were the first Senate votes to address the crisis that's deprived 800,000 federal workers of paychecks while undermining crucial government services across the nation. The failure of both bills was expected, and the path forward is uncertain. But there was a recognition on all sides that some new solution must now emerge if the shutdown is to end.

In one potentially hopeful sign, Democrats in the House plan to unveil a border security proposal today that's expected to meet or exceed the $5.7 billion that Trump has demanded to build new walls along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House Democratic proposal will not allocate any money for the wall, but the new sum being put on the table could form the basis for some kind of compromise.

And in the Senate, bipartisan groups continued to meet behind the scenes to discuss a larger deal that could offer an exit ramp, potentially one including greater protections for certain groups of migrants.

"I would urge all of our colleagues now that we've had these two failed votes," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, "we know we're right where we started when we got here today, that we work together to try to bridge our differences to build consensus and end this shutdown."

The back-to-back votes illustrated the gulf between Trump and Democrats. But lawmakers and aides in both parties expressed hope that the losses will break the logjam that has gripped Washington since the partial shutdown began Dec. 22 and force the two sides to come up with an alternative that both can support.

"Is this the beginning of the end, or is it just the end of the beginning? We shall find out," said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

'SMART WALL'

House Democrats are discussing a proposal on what they are calling a "smart wall" with drones, sensors, some additional fencing, but no physical wall stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.

The urgency is mounting. Today marks the second consecutive payday this month when the 800,000 federal workers will miss paychecks as a result of the shutdown.

As the Senate debated the two proposals Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Democratic plan would let that party's lawmakers "make political points and nothing else" because Trump wouldn't sign it. He called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stance "unreasonable" and said, "Senate Democrats are not obligated to go down with her ship."

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized the GOP plan for endorsing Trump's proposal to keep the government closed until he gets what he wants.

"A vote for the president's plan is an endorsement of government by extortion," Schumer said. "If we let him do it today, he'll do it tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow."

Trump's plan was loosely modeled after an idea that was the centerpiece of quiet bipartisan talks to strike a compromise over the past several weeks to end the shutdown. Among the ideas discussed was legislation that would pair border security money with permanent legal status for Dreamers, the people brought to the United States as children who stand to lose their deportation protections and work permits after Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, created by President Barack Obama in 2012.

While it included some of those components, the measure that failed on Thursday was dismissed as a nonstarter by Democratic leaders because it substantially narrowed DACA eligibility, and extends it for only three years, while making major changes to asylum law that would make it harder for migrants fleeing violence and persecution to find refuge in the United States. It also would extend three-year reprieves for those living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status -- granted in times of conflict or natural disaster -- who stand to be removed after Trump ended their protections.

The vote was 50-47, short of the 60 votes needed to advance. GOP Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mike Lee of Utah voted with the majority of Democrats against the plan, while Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Republicans in supporting it.

"I could not support the bill because it gives legal status to illegal aliens without first securing our borders, implementing e-verify, and ending chain migration -- all of which would eliminate the incentives for more illegal immigration" Cotton, a Republican from Dardanelle, said in a written statement. "I will continue to work with the president and my colleagues to reopen the government and secure the border."

The second vote was on a short-term spending bill from Democrats that would have reopened the government through Feb. 8 without any additional wall money, to allow for negotiations on border security with the government open. Both bills contained billions for hurricane and wildfire disaster relief, although the figure in the Democratic bill was higher because it included aid to Puerto Rico that Trump has opposed.

The vote on the Democrats' bill was 52-44, also short of 60, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Johnny Isakson of Georgia, and Mitt Romney of Utah defying Trump to join all Democrats in voting in favor.

Cotton also opposed that measure. Arkansas' other GOP senator, John Boozman of Rogers, opposed the Democratic proposal but supported the Republican alternative.

"I voted to support this important vehicle to advance talks to end the shutdown. I remain committed to negotiating a solution that delivers strong border security improvements and reopens the federal government. We must reach consensus by compromising and putting the interests of our nation first," Boozman said in a written statement.

MESSAGE OF VOTES

"We just had two messaging votes, both of those votes failed," Murkowski said. "My message to people is don't give up hope because now is the time that we all must come together to address these issues. But you can't do it when the government is shut down."

The votes unfolded as a couple of dozen House Democrats crowded into the Senate chamber to watch, including many of the newly arrived freshmen who flipped the House from GOP control only to arrive in Washington in the midst of a government shutdown they have limited ability to resolve.

Senators from both parties took to the Senate floor to advocate for reopening agencies for three weeks while bargainers seek a solution. Schumer dashed to McConnell's office to explore potential next steps.

"We're talking," Schumer told reporters, one of the most encouraging statements either side has made since the shutdown began Dec. 22.

At the White House, Trump told reporters he'd support a "reasonable" compromise but suggested he'd want it to include a "pro-rated down payment for the wall," which he did not describe. He said he has "other alternatives" for getting wall funding, an apparent reference to his disputed claim that he could declare a national emergency and fund its construction using other programs in the federal budget.

It was initially unclear whether the flurry of activity would produce results. Pelosi told reporters a "big" down payment would not be "a reasonable agreement." Asked if she knew how much money Trump meant, Pelosi said, "I don't know if he knows what he's talking about."

The House took separate action Thursday to pass legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 28, with all but five Republicans voting "no." One Democrat, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, also voted against it because it would reopen Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which she wants closed.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Sean Sullivan, Mike DeBonis, Paul Kane, Seung Min Kim and Damian Paletta of The Washington Post; by Julie Hirschfeld Davis of The New York Times; and by Andrew Taylor, Alan Fram, Lisa Mascaro, Catherine Lucey, Laurie Kellman, Kevin Freking and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/ANDREW HARNIK

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted for the Democrats’ short-term spending bill to end the shutdown. She urged the public to not give up hope “because now is the time that we all must come together” for a solution.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

“I don’t know if he knows what he’s talking about,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday of President Donald Trump’s remark that he’d support a “reasonable” compromise but suggested it would have to include “a pro-rated down payment for the wall.” Pelosi said that would not be a reasonable agreement.

Photo by AP file photo

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is shown in this file photo.

A Section on 01/25/2019