Arkansas hog farm's appeal of permit denial dismissed

C&H Hog Farm’s appeal of its latest permit denial has been dismissed by an environmental regulatory commission.

The dismissal means the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality’s denial of the permit still stands, but regulators believe a Newton County circuit court judge has declared jurisdiction over the matter that bars state action against the farm.

The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission decided Friday that it needed to avoid being held in contempt of court by Newton County Circuit Court Judge John Putman, who commissioners believe had determined he had full jurisdiction over C&H’s appeals related to its permit denial.

C&H Hog Farms appealed the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality’s denial of its permit to the commission in December. Earlier in 2018, the farmers had asked Putman to issue a stay in the permitting process because of jurisdictional concerns, which the judge granted.

