Arkansas hopes to lure top 2021 QB who works with former Razorback

One of the top sophomore quarterbacks in Texas works with a former Razorback.

Now Arkansas coaches hope he will be tutored by quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock after the Razorbacks offered a scholarship Wednesday.

Dematrius Davis Jr. (5-11, 185 pounds) of Galena Park North Shore High School near Houston also has offers from Florida State, LSU, Baylor, Houston, SMU, Memphis and others.

“It means a lot to get an offer from Arkansas knowing I have the opportunity to get a free education, also knowing in two years I could get a chance to get on the field and make a quick impact with Coach Morris’ offense,” Davis said.

He completed 192 of 268 passes for 3,350 yards and 43 touchdowns, and rushed 52 times for 421 yards and 6 touchdowns this past season.

The Mustangs finished last season 16-0 and won the Class 6A Division 1 championship on a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Davis to Ajani Carter on the final play of the game. North Shore defeated Duncanville 41-36 and Davis finished with 333 yards and five touchdowns passing.







Davis' storybook-type season came after he worked with former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner, who began tutoring him at the end of his freshman season.

“He helped my mechanics, he was the main factor for my 3,000-yard season,” said Davis, who started six games on varsity as a freshman in 2017. “He helped my front side throwing the ball, and my following through my throws.”

Stoerner believes Davis has the physical tools and leadership capabilities needed as a quarterback.

“Generally speaking he’s very mature physically...weight room ain’t a problem,” Stoerner said. “Natural leader, shows up to training sessions with receivers...they wanna be there around him.”

Davis’ football IQ stunned Stoerner.

“Following our last chalk talk, he got up and asked me if he could draw up how they beat cover 4 in the title game and blew me away,” Stoerner said.

His poise and presence in the pocket enhance his natural ability.

“Gifted thrower of things that understands and is willing to focus in on the things that’ll allow him to be a polished passer in the future,” Stoerner said. “Very explosive and plays the quarterback position with elite twitch. There are two-three things that he needs to correct this offseason to help him play at or near his ceiling as a junior.”