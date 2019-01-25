State Capitol news in brief

Session off today, to resume Monday

Lawmakers concluded their business for the week Thursday.

The third week of the regular session of the 92nd General Assembly resumes Monday, the 15th day of the meeting.

The Senate convenes at 1 p.m. and the House convenes at 1:30 p.m.

Halloween ban aim: Some sex offenders

Legislation barring some sex offenders from participating in certain Halloween activities cleared the Senate on Thursday.

In a 29-1 vote with Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, dissenting, Senate Bill 10 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, was sent to the House.

Garner told senators that his bill is aimed at keeping children, who often dress up as monsters on Halloween, "away from the real monsters."

Under SB10, it would be illegal for a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act of 1997 and who has been assessed as a level 3 or level 4 offender to give candy or any item to a child as a part of a Halloween-related event.

SB10 also would bar these sex offenders from wearing a mask or other costume as part of a Halloween-related event if a child was present. Violating this measure would be a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison. The bill would exempt an offender who is a parent or guardian.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate approves bill on higher-ed board

The Senate on Thursday approved, 32-0, a bill that would reduce how many college trustees the governor must appoint to the 12-member Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The governor must now appoint six people who have been trustees for public two- and four-year colleges to the coordinating board. Senate Bill 56, by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, would reduce that number to three.

Current law requires the governor to appoint three members from the current or recent membership of the boards of public two-year colleges; three members from the current or recent membership of the boards of public four-year colleges or universities; and six members from other fields.

SB56 would require nine members to come from business, industry, education, agriculture-related industry and medical services. Three members would be current or recent members of boards of public two- and four-year colleges.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate panel backs amendments parley

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a measure that would allow the Legislature to join other states in asking Congress for a national convention to propose constitutional amendments.

In a 5-2 vote with Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and Will Bond, D-Little Rock, dissenting, the committee recommended Senate approval of Senate Joint Resolution 3 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch.

Under SJR3, the General Assembly would apply to Congress under Article V of the U.S. Constitution in calling for a convention of the states limited to proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The amendments would impose fiscal restraints on the federal government; limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government; and limit the terms of office of its officials and members of Congress.

Thirty-four states are required to call for a convention of the states on the same subject before such a convention would be held; 12 states have approved the legislation so far. It would take 38 states to ratify an amendment to the Constitution.

Bond questioned whether an Article 5 convention could be restricted to particular issues.

"This is a limited process," said former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., who joined Stubblefield in testifying for the measure. "It is not a constitutional convention. It's an amendments convention called for by the states. ... It's highly limited just in its scope based on its application and you can't get around that."

-- Michael R. Wickline

HB1167 would relax sunscreen access

The House Education Committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would relax restrictions on sunscreen in kindergarten-through-12th-grade schools.

House Bill 1167 by Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, would enable students to apply topical sunscreen at school without consulting with a school nurse.

As it stands, a school nurse must administer sunscreen because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug, Johnson said.

The House Education Committee approved the legislation without audible dissent, and the bill will now move to the House floor.

Johnson, who is a physician, said that skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. and that sunscreen is one of the most effective preventive measures.

"I don't think there's many kids in [in-school suspension] sitting there for putting on sunscreen, but at the same time, I think we ought to clean this up and make it look regulatory appropriate," Johnson said.

-- Hunter Field

Panel backs fee cuts for concealed carry

Legislation that would reduce the fees for obtaining or renewing a concealed carry license -- at a cost of $1.4 million to the Arkansas State Police -- passed through the House Judiciary Committee on a voice voice Thursday, with several representatives saying "no."

House Bill 1036, by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, would cut the license fee from $100 to $50 and the renewal fee from $35 to $25. The initial fee for senior citizens would be cut from $50 to $25.

Most of the funds from the fees go to the state police, which processes applications and administers the program. Last fiscal year, the fees generated $3.1 million in revenue, according to a fiscal analysis.

Col. Bill Bryant, state police director, told lawmakers that cutting the fees would amount to a $1.4 million loss every year.

"We've counted on that [money] since 1995," when the concealed carry program began, Bryant said.

Dotson, however, said that Gov. Asa Hutchinson's budget includes an increase in general revenue that would offset the loss.

Bryant said that increase is mostly intended to create an annual trooper school.

Bill Sadler, state police spokesman, said cutting the fees would have an impact on agency operations, but the agency hasn't taken a stand on the bill. Hutchinson has said he supports the fee cut.

The bill doesn't affect other related fees, such as the $25 fee for a state background check, the $12 FBI background check fee or the $4.11 credit card fee.

-- John Moritz

Shield for Medicaid recipients advances

The House on Thursday approved a measure that would block the state from taking the funds from special savings accounts of deceased Medicaid beneficiaries.

House Bill 1076 by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, would allow funds in accounts within the Achieving a Better Life Experience Program Act to be transferred to the account holder's estate or another beneficiary eligible for the program.

Achieving a Better Life Experience accounts were created to give disabled people who rely on public benefits -- such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid and others -- the ability to maintain savings accounts to cover other costs of living without forfeiting eligibility for those benefits.

When some holders of these accounts died, the state under the Medicaid payback system would seize those funds.

The Department of Finance and Administration estimates that about 45 Arkansans have these accounts, and one such account holder dies each year with an average account balance of about $5,000.

The measure passed the House by a vote of 96-0, and it now heads to the Senate.

-- Hunter Field

Criminal-record bill moves to Senate

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would speed the time it takes for courts to grant a request to seal a criminal record.

House Bill 1016 by Rep. Sarah Capp, R-Ozark, would allow judges to grant uniform petitions to seal a criminal record 30 days after the prosecutor was served with the petition. Under current law, courts must wait at least 90 days.

Capp said the bill would help people reintegrate into society, and that she was unaware of anyone who opposed the bill.

-- Hunter Field

