Blasphemer serves two-year sentence in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A polarizing Christian politician whose campaign comments ignited the largest protests in years in Muslim-majority Indonesia was freed Thursday after serving nearly two years in prison for blasphemy.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta, left a paramilitary police prison outside the capital early Thursday with members of his family, said his spokesman Sakti Budiono, avoiding waiting supporters and media.

In 2016, Purnama made lighthearted campaign-trail comments that voters shouldn’t heed his detractors who said the Koran prohibits Muslims from being led by Christians.

Hard-liners seized on the remarks as blasphemy, triggering protests by hundreds of thousands of white-robed Muslims in the center of Jakarta.

He was defeated in an election by a rival aligned with the protesters and sentenced to prison in May 2017 for blaspheming the Koran. Rights groups said the sentence highlighted why the easily abused blasphemy law should be repealed.

Days before being freed, Purnama posted online that he didn’t want supporters to make a fuss about his release and apologized to Jakarta civil servants, including “even my haters” that he’d offended by being rude and arrogant.

The movement against Purnama, an ally of President Joko Widodo, drew fringe Islamic groups into the political mainstream and rattled the government, highlighting the mingling of religion with politics in Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy.

Widodo subsequently chose a conservative cleric as his running mate for April’s presidential election, hoping to deflect attacks that he is insufficiently Islamic.

Last week, he announced the release of a radical cleric linked to the Bali bombers and other extremists, but backtracked within days as local and international criticism grew.