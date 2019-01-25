Criminal-record bill moves to Senate

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would speed the time it takes for courts to grant a request to seal a criminal record.

House Bill 1016 by Rep. Sarah Capp, R-Ozark, would allow judges to grant uniform petitions to seal a criminal record 30 days after the prosecutor was served with the petition. Under current law, courts must wait at least 90 days.

Capp said the bill would help people reintegrate into society, and that she was unaware of anyone who opposed the bill.

-- Hunter Field

