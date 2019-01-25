Details emerge in slaying of LR 14-year-old

The Conway man authorities say started a July 2017 nightclub shootout that injured more than two dozen people in downtown Little Rock is also charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy about three weeks later.

Cyncere Alexander was found dead in his father's residence at the Valley Crossing apartments on Green Mountain Drive. He'd been shot in the head, chest and left shoulder at close range by a killer who apparently left empty-handed. Police found a bag containing 1.8 pounds of marijuana in the residence.

Tyler Clay Jackson, 20, already charged in the July 1, 2017, Power Ultra Lounge shooting, was one of four men arrested almost a year later on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the teen's slaying. Prosecutors are seeking life sentences for the four men.

As details emerged, one of the co-defendants, Keterrioun Chandler, told authorities that Jackson had killed the teen during a robbery attempt, Little Rock detective Wade Niehouse told Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright on Thursday, the first public accounting of how the suspects came to be charged.

Niehouse was testifying at a bail hearing for Chandler, 20, who has been jailed 6½ months without bail. The judge declined to set bail, in part over concerns about public safety.

Alexander's father, Chris Lamont Alexander, 42, had made a name for himself in recent years as a youth advocate who had repudiated his gang affiliation after serving prison time. He had campaigned to discourage children from gang involvement.

But last week, Chris Alexander pleaded guilty in federal court to marijuana and gun charges involving at least 88 pounds of marijuana.

Chris Alexander, who is also known as "Murder," and "Murda," denied he had returned to his old life, saying that he had been selling marijuana to support the youth group he had helped found.

Niehouse told the judge that Chandler admitted to participating in a robbery targeting Cyncere Alexander that turned deadly.

Jackson and Chandler came to the attention of police after a witness described seeing Jackson and someone he knew as KC leaving the apartment complex in a dark sport utility vehicle, Niehouse testified. Detectives determined that Chandler was KC and took him in for questioning in June, he said.

Chandler initially denied knowing anything about the teen's killing, telling police he was at his job at a pizza restaurant when Cyncere Alexander died. When investigators pointed out that the restaurant had gone out of business by then, Chandler's account of his whereabouts changed before he admitted that he had driven Jackson to the apartment complex, knowing that Jackson intended to rob someone there, the detective testified.

Chandler said he went with Jackson because Chandler didn't want Jackson to have to go alone, Niehouse testified.

After his arrest, Chandler told detectives that he waited in the car for Jackson. He described hearing gunshots and said Jackson returned to the car empty-handed. Jackson told him that he shot Cyncere Alexander because he thought the teen had a gun, Niehouse told Wright.

Jackson also said he couldn't find money or drugs to steal, but went back to the apartment for a second search because Chandler was upset that Jackson hadn't found any money or drugs, the detective said. The men eventually left without taking anything, Niehouse said.

Questioned by deputy prosecutor Amanda Fields, Niehouse also said that Alexander's killer had used a unique gun, a .45-caliber pistol that fires cartridges that are shorter than the rounds fired by a traditional .45-caliber.

The detective told the judge that Chandler, in a third statement to police, said he had originally owned the gun and that he'd purchased it for $175 from another co-defendant, Kenwan Demarcus Sherrod, 22, known as Booman.

The fourth defendant is 42-year-old Machita Decosta Mitchell Jr., who police say is a longtime gang member. Both Sherrod and Mitchell, known as Frog, were said to be at the Power Ultra Lounge, with Mitchell giving Jackson a pistol and Sherrod urging him to use it on a rival that was at the club that night.

Sherrod and Mitchell are not charged in the club shooting, but they are under federal indictment on marijuana-trafficking charges and are charged in state court with bribery.

Mitchell and Cyncere Alexander's father had once been friends and members of the same gang.

Authorities say that in the days before his son's killing that Chris Alexander and Mitchell had been in an argument over missing marijuana. Federal investigators have reported collecting text messages between Mitchell and Sherrod discussing how Alexander had stolen from Mitchell.

Photo by Pulaski County sheriff’s office

Tyler Clay Jackson is shown in his booking photo.

